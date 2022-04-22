Sheridan boys win Rapid City track meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team competed in Rapid City’s Track-O-Rama Nation meet Tuesday, with Sheridan boys winning the meet with 131.5 points. Sheridan girls earned third place.
Finishing in first place for Sheridan were the following athletes in the following events:
Girls
• Nora Butler, shot put, 37 feet, 10 inches
• Dulce Carroll, high jump, 5 feet, 2 inches
Boys
• Carter McComb, 100-meter dash, 10.66 seconds
• Reese Charest, 800-meter run, 2 minutes, 3.22 seconds
• 1,600-meter relay (Carl Askins, Patrick Aasby, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Charest), 3:27.63
• Texas Tanner, shot put, 51 feet, 6 inches
• Ryan Karajanis, pole vault, 14 feet, 6 inches
High school rodeo athletes compete in Torrington
SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Tavy Leno competed in high school rodeo in Torrington April 16-17.
Leno earned first place in breakaway roping with a time of 2.66 seconds. She also won both days of goat tying, with a 7.16-second time Saturday and 6.86 Sunday.
High school rodeo athletes next compete Friday and Saturday in Big Piney.
AC’s Michelena competes in Gillette track meet
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School trackster Kamy Michelena competed in the underclassmen track and field meet Thursday, serving as the lone representative from the school.
Michelena threw 77 feet, 11 inches in discus for fourth place. In shot put, she threw 26 feet, 1 inch for sixth place. She also ran in the 100-meter dash.
The track team will compete next in Gillette Saturday, weather permitting.
Sheridan’s Kelting earns winter coach of year
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches’ Association chose coaches of the year, pinning Sheridan indoor head track and field coach Taylor Kelting as this year’s boys indoor track and field coach of the year.
Kelting led the boys indoor track and field team to its fourth indoor state championship in Gillette March 5.
SHS tracksters host Dan Hansen Invite
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School hosted the Dan Hansen Invitational Thursday, moving the event from Saturday due to impending winter weather concerns. While no team scores were posted Friday morning, Tongue River and Big Horn high school track and field teams also competed in the event, with several top placers from each Sheridan County high school.
Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast took first in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds, first place in the 200-meter dash with a 25.65 — followed by Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast in second at 27.19 — and first place in the 400-meter dash with a 56.18.
Sheridan’s Preslee Moser also earned two first-place finishes in high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (34 feet, 10.75 inches).
Sheridan’s Texas Tanner took first in both throwing events, throwing 49 feet, 11.5 inches in shot put and 182 feet in discus.
For complete results of the meet, see bit.ly/3K44D6b. The top three Sheridan County finishers in all other events are as follows:
Girls
800-meter run
• Third place, Sheridan’s Vivian Morey, 2:30.46
1,600-meter run
• First place, Sheridan’s Alyssa Fehlauer, 5:28.28
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Sheridan’s Abby Newton, 12:40.65
1,600-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Ellen Brown, Brynn Burton, Moser, Kadence Legerski), 52.39
• Second place, Tongue River (Jane Pendergast, Jazlyn Ryan, Katy Kalasinsky, Madison Burnett), 53.37
3,200-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Averi Sullivan, Morey, Danika Palmer, Maggie Turpin), 4:18
• Third place, Big Horn (Ashley Billings, Torie Greenelsh, Annabelle Davies, Peyton McLaughlin), 4:44
1,600-meter sprint medley
• Second place, Sheridan (Ellen Brown, Sullivan, Turpin, Avery Christopherson), 4:25.57
• Third place, Tongue River (Kalasinsky, Ryan, Pendergast, Maddy Hill) 4:37.62
High jump
• Second place, Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll, 5 feet, 2 inches
Pole vault
• Second place, Sheridan’s Lilly Charest, 9 feet, 8 inches
Long jump
• First place, Sheridan’s Ellen Brown, 16 feet, 4.5 inches
• Second place, Sheridan’s Preslee Moser, 16 feet
• Third place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 15-6.75
Triple jump
• Second place, Sheridan’s Ellen Brown, 32-10
• Third place, Sheridan’s Legerski, 32-03.5
Shot put
• First place, Sheridan’s Nora Butler, 38 feet, 8.25 inches
• Second place, Sheridan’s Josie Ankney, 38-5.25
• Third place, Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan, 38-0.5
Discus
• First place, Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan, 118 feet, 11 inches
• Second place, Sheridan’s Butler, 113-11
• Third place, Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan, 109-05
Boys
100-meter dash
• Second place, Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, 11.1 seconds
200-meter dash
• First place, Sheridan’s Carter McComb, 22.23 seconds
400-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 50.48 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan’s McComb, 51.34
800-meter run
• First place, Sheridan’s Nathan Fitzpatrick, 2 minutes, 5.88 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 2:06.51
• Third place, Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby, 2:07.14
1,600-meter run
• First place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 4 minutes, 35.19 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan’s Reece Charest, 4:36.45
• Third place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 4:37.89
3,200-meter run
• First place, Tongue River’s Spotted, 10 minutes, 20.97 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru, 10:24.14
• Third place, Sheridan’s Landrum Wiley, 10:54.21
110-meter hurdles
• Third place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 16.72 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Sheridan’s Aiden O’Leary, 41.51 seconds
1,600-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Javin Walker, Cole Kukuchka, Garrett Ostler, Scott Arizona), 3 minutes, 40.6 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan (Garrett Otto, Cameron Perez, Aiden O’Leary, Conner McKinney), 3:40.9
3,200-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Gradinaru, Aidan Moran, Wiley, Tim Duenow), 9 minutes, 6.39 seconds
• Second place, Big Horn (Chase Baker, Cade Butler, Sander Moog, Owen Petty) 9:25.39
1,600-meter medley relay
• First place, Sheridan (Carl Askins, Patrick Aasby, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest), 3 minutes, 40.41 seconds
• Second place, Big Horn (Ethan Alliot, Bryce Morris, Isaac Adsit, AJ Moline), 3:59.06
High jump
• First place, Tongue River’s Ryan McCafferty, 5 feet, 10 inches
• Third place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 5-8
Pole vault
• First place, Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis, 14 feet, 3 inches
• Second place, Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver, 13-9
Long jump
• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 6 inches
• Third place, Sheridan’s Conner McKinney, 21-00.5
Triple jump
• First place, Sheridan’s McKinney, 41 feet, 6 inches
Shot put
• Second place, Sheridan’s Blaine Holwell, 48 feet, 8 inches
• Third place, Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls, 46 feet, 7 inches
Discus
• Second place, Sheridan’s Ingalls, 133 feet
• Third place, Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch, 131-02