WCA releases track All-State list
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released their All-State selection list for outdoor track and field.
The Sheridan track teams are well represented with nine selections. On the boys side is Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers, Riley Green, Aiden O’Leary and Aiden Roth. The Lady Broncs had four athletes grace the list: Josie Ankney, Nora Butler, Lilly Charest and Addie Pendergast.
The 2A champion Big Horn boys team had six tracksters with All-State honors: Isaac Adsit, Cooper Garber, Caleb Gibson, Dylan Greenough-Groom, Dawson Richards and Gavin Stafford. The Tongue River boys team had a pair in Caleb Kilbride and Al Spotted. The Lady Rams also had a duo All-Staters in Peyton McLaughlin and Kate Mohrmann. Freshman Grace Perkins was the lone Lady Eagle to make the list.
Browns named to RMAC honor roll
SHERIDAN — Former Bronc cross country and track athletes, Tim Brown and Sylvania Brown were a pair of six Black Hills State tracksters to make the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic selections.
Tim Brown is in the divistion II top 25 in 3K steeplechase and has a 3.716 GPA and is a mathamatics major. Sylvania Brown is a 10,000-meter runner who is an exersise science major and has a 3.962 GPA.
Speedway hosts races
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway held a race May 21.
Amongst the feature winners were Eli Davidson, Braxxton Harmon, Douglas Berg, Dean Larson, Jeremy Castro, Tony Leiker and Byran Bettcher.
The Speedway will host bike races June 4 at 5 p.m.