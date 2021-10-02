Sheridan volleyball beats Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs beat Cheyenne Central in four sets on Friday, bringing their overall record to 8-15.
Set scores were not available at presstime, according to coach Lori Byrd.
“The kids played much better tonight,” Byrd said after the game. “We had great serve receive and controlled the net.”
The Lady Broncs next play Kelly Walsh at home starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Sheridan boys, girls take fourth at cross-country meet
SHERIDAN— Both Sheridan High School’s varsity boys and girls teams took fourth during a cross-country meet in Thornton Friday, despite competing in fields of 32 teams and 26 teams, respectively.
The boys had a score of 154, according to coach Art Baures, while the girls had a score of 191.
Austin Akers led the boys team with a ninth-place finish and time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds; Reese Charest took 17th with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds; Robby Miller took 18th with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds; Sage Gradinaru took 45th with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds; and Landrum Wiley took 69th with a time of 17 minutes and 53 seconds. A total of 266 boys competed.
Abby Newton led the girls with a 33rd place finish and time of 19 minutes and 52 seconds; Ella Kessner took 43rd with a time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds; Maggie Turpin took 47th with a time of 20 minutes and 19 seconds; Alyssa Fehlauer took 48th with a time of 20 minutes and 19 seconds; and Alexa Miller took 51st with a time of 20 minutes and 22 seconds. There were 235 girls in the race.
The JV boys team won the race with 3 points while competing against 19 teams and 274 runners. Josh McDowell won the race with a time of 18 minutes and 3 seconds.
The JV girls took fourth out of 16 teams. Addie Pendergast took second with a time of 20 minutes and 51 seconds.
Strong showing for Sheridan swimmers
SHERIDAN — At a triangular meet, the Sheridan Lady Bronc swimmers beat Thunder Basin High School with a score of 110 to 53, and lost to Campbell County High School 99 to 79.
The Lady Broncs had the top two finishers in the one-meter diving competition with senior Maggie Moseley taking first with a score of 371 points and sophomore Emily Walton taking second with a score of 346 points.
Junior Jaylynn Morgan took first in the 100-meter butterfly competition with a time of 1 minute and 12 seconds. Junior Olivia Dannhaus took first in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute and 19 seconds.
In the 200-meter medley relay, the team of Dannhaus, Sydney Black, Marly Graham and Abigail Walton took second place with a time of 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The team of Lola Johnston, Avery McMullen, Kyrra Fenton and Lilly Mountain took third with a time of 2 minutes and 28 seconds.
In the 400-meter freestyle relay, the team of Graham, Walton, Black and Fenton took second with a time of 4 minutes and 34 seconds. The team of Mountain, Alexa Rambur, Isabel Cleland and Morgan took third with a time of 4 minutes and 38 seconds.
In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the team of Morgan, Rambur, Cleland and Dannhaus took second with a time of 2 minutes and 4 seconds.
Fenton took second in the 200-meter IM with a time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Lilyahna Hancock took second in the 100 meter-backstroke with a time of 1 minute and 18 seconds.
Morgan took third in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2 minutes and 29 seconds. Black took third in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute and 7 seconds.
Walton took third in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5 minutes and 13 seconds.
The Lady Broncs next face off against Kelly Walsh at home at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Big Horn football loses in double overtime
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams lost 42-35 in double overtime to Torrington on Friday.
The team was down eight in the fourth quarter but battled back to get a touchdown and two-point conversion, coach Kirk McLaughlin said. The teams stayed neck-and-neck through the first overtime, with Torrington riding a touchdown to victory in double overtime.
“I’m really proud of the kids and the way they handled some adversity,” McLaughlin said. “This week we’re just going to be focusing on our fundamentals so we’re ready for our next game.”
The Rams next face Glenrock on their home field starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Big Horn volleyball wins one against Kaycee
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams volleyball team won one of four sets against Kaycee Friday.
The team won the third set with a score of 25-23.
They lost to Kaycee with scores of 25-19 in the first set; 25-15 in the second set; and 25-20 in the fourth set.
Big Horn volleyball next competes at Tongue River at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.
TR volleyball wins in four against Lovell
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles volleyball team won in four while facing Lovell on Friday.
The team won in four sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-21, respectively. After losing the third set 25-19, it rebounded to score 25-21 in the fourth, coach Janelle Manore said.
“We communicated well, and the team pushed through some struggles and got the win,” Manore said. “I thought the girls played good defense. Our blockers were active and the back picked up what got through.”
Manore particularly praised the contribution of senior Carleigh Reish for her leadership and performance during the game.
Tongue River volleyball next faces Big Horn at home starting at 2 p.m on Oct. 9.
Hawks lose to Americans 4-2
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost to the Great Falls Americans 4-2 on Friday.
The Hawks got the first point of the game during the first period, courtesy of Nathan Gilleshammer.
In the second period, the Americans racked up two points, but the Hawks tied it with a second point from Dakota Kott. The Americans doubled their lead during the third period.
The Hawks will compete against the Gillette Wild in two games Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.