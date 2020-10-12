Sheridan swimming and diving loses by two to Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs swimming and diving team lost its dual meet against Kelly Walsh High School by a mere two points Saturday. The Trojans beat Sheridan 89-87, though the Lady Broncs had several first-place finishes and a handful of 4A qualifying times.
Junior Isabel Cleland won the 200-meter individual medley race with a time of 2:34.71, which also qualified her by 4A standards.
Sophomore Jaylynn Morgan won the 50-meter freestyle race with a 30.11 time, junior Sydney Black placed third with a 30.88 finish and sophomore Lilly Mountain finished just behind in fourth with a time of 30.91. All three swimmers’ times qualified them for the 4A state competition.
Morgan also swam to a 4A qualifying time in the 100-meter butterfly, 1:15.21, and placed first in the event. Mountain won the 100-meter backstroke race with a time of 1:22.53, and Cleland finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke, though her 1:26.78 time qualified her for state.
The Lady Broncs’ 200-meter freestyle relay, composed of Cleland, Morgan, Mountain and senior Dana Weatherby, won their race with a time of 2:03.36.
Divers junior Maggie Moseley and freshman Emily Walton placed first and second, respectively. Moseley had a 381 final score and Walton finished with a 365.95 score.
Sheridan is back in the pool in Laramie Friday, where the Lady Broncs will swim against Laramie High School and East High School.
Big Horn volleyball beats Tongue River in three sets
DAYTON — The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Eagles in straight sets at Tongue River High School Saturday afternoon.
Big Horn improves to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The eight wins under first year head coach Alli Nikont ties the Lady Rams’ 2019 season win total.
“It was a total team effort today and we believed we could win and didn't settle for anything less,” Nikont said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “The girls are starting to believe in themselves and their teammates and good things are happening.”
Nikont said her team trailed throughout set No. 1 and found themselves down 24-20 toward the end. The Lady Rams battled back to tie the set, and eventually win 27-25. Big Horn beat Tongue River 25-17 and 25-20 in sets two and three, respectively.
The Eagles fall to 6-6 overall (1-5 conference).
The Lady Rams now hold a 2-1 rivalry record this season, as Big Horn had previously beat Tongue River in five sets Sept. 11, but the Lady Eagles won 3-0 Sept. 24.
“This was a great weekend for Big Horn volleyball with two big conference wins,” Nikont said after the Lady Rams beat Moorcroft 3-0 Friday afternoon.
Big Horn travels to Wright High School Friday to play the Panthers at 1 p.m. Tongue River also hits the road to play at 1 p.m. at Sundance High School Friday.