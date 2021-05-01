Sheridan boys soccer beats Cheyenne Central 3-2
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer won their game against Cheyenne Central 3-2 on Friday. Colson Coon scored the first two goals. Dane Steel, who had an assist earlier in the game, scored off a penalty kick with eight seconds left in the game for the third goal.
“The guys played hard and found a way to win,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said.
Sheridan has now won all of its games in April and improves to a 9-2 overall record.
The Broncs play at Cheyenne East at noon on Saturday.
Teller leads the ways for Bighorn golf
BIG HORN — Hayden Teller was the top golfer at Big Horn’s spring golf tournament against Wright on Friday.
Teller was the team’s top golfer with a score of 75, followed by Matt Mellin in second with a score of 81 and Garrett Baker in third with a score of 95.
Coach Lamont Clabaugh said the tournament was a “great performance for our more experienced players.”
He said he hopes to fill the fourth and fifth spots on the roster with younger players for a team score.
Big Horn is back on the course at Lusk on Friday.
Spielman wins Camel Golf Invite
SHERIDAN— Five Sheridan High School boys and two girls placed in the top 10 during the Camel Golf Invite in Gillette on Friday, with Samantha Spielman winning her second tournament this season.
“The kids continue to maintain a positive attitude and think about their decision making,” head coach Kaelee Saner said. “... It’s fun to watch. They left a lot of strokes out there from putting. The greens were quicker then what we have seen, but they kept their heads high and followed each shot.”
Spielman took first place with a score of 77. Izzy Laird finished eighth with a score of 88. The Sheridan High School girls team ended the tournament with a cumulative score of 254.
Sean Sanders and Brock Owings of Sheridan tied for the third place spot with a score of 78. Brayden James followed in sixth with a score of 80 followed by Josh Chavarin in seventh place with a score of 81. Alex Sanders took the ninth place slot with a score of 83. The Sheridan High School Boys ended the tournament with a cumulative score of 317.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs will host their Sheridan Invitational next Friday.
Sheridan county track and field results from the Buffalo Twilight meet Friday were unavailable at press time. Results will be available online at thesheridanpress.com Saturday and in Monday’s print edition.