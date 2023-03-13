Lady Broncs finish fourth
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fell in the third place 4A state tournament Saturday, losing to Cheyenne East 47-42.
The Lady Broncs were outscored in the first three quarters but answered with a 22-point fourth quarter. Sheridan trailed as much as 15 points against the Thunderbirds.
Sam Spielman led Sheridan with 13 points and Alli Ligocki added 10 points.
Lecholat, Bobcats face Kansas State in tourney
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School alum Sam Lecholat and the No. 14 seed Montana State basketball team will face No. 3 seed Kansas State in the round of 64 in the NCAA tournament.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds game this season.
The game will be played in Greensboro, North Carolina, Friday at 7:40 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS.
The Sheridan Press putting on bracket challenge
SHERIDAN — College basketball fans have an opportunity to win up to $1,400 in prizes by enrolling in The Sheridan Press bracket challenge.
Prizes are made available from ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc, Visionary Broadband Wyoming and The Warehouse Gastropub & Liquor Store. Those who have the most accurate bracket that earn the most points wins the competition.
Users have up to 15 minutes before Thursday’s first tip-off to complete the bracket.