Jets face Buffalo, Powell
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team made the short trip to Buffalo and traveled back with a 13-3 victory Saturday.
The Jets hosted Powell Sunday for a doubleheader, which they split. The Jets defeated Powell 6-4 in game one and was defeated 13-3 in game two.
The Jets compete in a tournament in Billings from June 8-11.
Speedway hosts races
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted races Sunday.
Jim Garretson won an eight-lap sport compact feature. Jeremy Castro was victorious in a 15-lap street stock race. Mario Berger finished first in the modified race. Dean Larson won the 20-lap modular four feature. Troy Leiker finished first in the 20-lap main feature out of 10 racers.
The speedway hosts races this Sunday starting at 5 p.m.