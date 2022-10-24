Three county teams make podium; six All-Staters from cross-country state meet
ETHETE — The Sheridan, Tongue River and Big Horn high school cross-country teams competed at the state championship Saturday morning in Ethete.
The Lady Broncs finished on the podium by placing third. Freshman Kayley Alicke was the top Lady Bronc runner in eighth place and qualified as an All-Stater with her top-10 finish. The boys team finished in fifth place out of 11 teams. Sheridan’s top runner Austin Akers finished in ninth place out of 80 runners to become the fourth runner in 4A history to finish top 10 all four years. Bronc runner Landrum Wiley also reached All-State status by finishing in 10th place, just two seconds behind Akers.
The Tongue River girls team came in second place out of six teams. The Tongue River boys appeared on the podium with a third-place finish. Senior Al Spotted finished in fifth place. Freshman Lady Eagle Grace Perkins finished in seventh place. Senior Elizabeth Heser barely missed All-State status by finishing 11th.
Big Horn’s boys team just missed the podium by finishing in fourth place. Senior Ethan Alliot finished his last high school race in eighth place.
SHS swimmers compete at conference meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team competed at the conference meet Saturday in Gillette. Sheridan finished in third place out of six teams.
The Lady Broncs took third place out of six teams in the 200-yard medley relay. Maggie Turpin finished in second place, with Emily Walton behind in third in 1-meter diving. The Lady Broncs also finished in second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Senior Olivia Dannhaus received second place in the 100-yard breaststroke. The state meet is in Laramie Nov. 3-5.
SHS volleyball swept by Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team fell 3-0 to Thunder Basin Saturday, 29-27, 25-12, 25-8. Sheridan heads to the playoffs and faces No. 1 seed Laramie Friday, Oct. 28 on the road.
TR volleyball sweeps Rocky Mountain
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team defeated Rocky Mountain in three sets (25-12, 25-20, 25-19.) The Lady Eagles travel to face No. 1 seed Burns Friday, Oct. 28 in the first round of playoffs.
AC splits games; big game looms
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team split a pair of games Saturday. The Lady Panthers fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-12) to Dubois. Arvada-Clearmont answered by sweeping Ten Sleep (25-19, 25-16, 25-22.)
The Lady Panthers play a postseason pigtail game against Midwest at home Monday, Oct. 24. The winner will advance to regionals.
Hawks claw Icedogs
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Icedogs in Bozeman Friday and Saturday.
The Hawks defeated Bozeman 6-3 Friday night. The game was tied at three at the first intermission, but the Hawks scored another three goals in the second period. The Hawks then won 7-4 Saturday night. Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks led the team with a pair of goals. The Hawks take on Helena at home Friday and Saturday at home at the M&M Center.