Sheridan track teams take top two spots at Yellowstone Invite
CODY — The Sheridan boys and girls varsity track and field teams posted impressive outings at the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational in Cody on Saturday, with the Broncs and Lady Broncs taking first and second, respectively.
The Broncs topped the 11-team field in the boys division by tallying 162 points on the day. That was more than enough to beat out Powell (103.5 points) and Lovell (91 points) for first-place honors.
Sheridan posted several individual winning efforts on their way to claiming first place Saturday.
That included Nathan Fitzpatrick and Carl Askins finishing 1-2, respectively, in the 400-meter dash with times of 52.70 seconds and 53.34 seconds.
Not to be outdone, Bronc runners Austin Akers (4:40.60) and Reese Charest (4:41.07) were also 1-2 in the 1600-meter run.
The quartet of Askins, Nick Hale, Charest and Fitzpatrick dominated the 4-by-400 relay in a time of 3:3:31.53. Hale also placed second in the 100-meter dash 11.31 seconds.
Another first-place finisher for Sheridan was Kyle Meinecke, who ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.81 seconds. Meinecke also placed second (40 feet, ¾ inches) in the triple jump for Sheridan, falling just short of the winning effort of 41-0 by a Lovell competitor.
And, the Broncs dominated the action in the pole vault, taking three of the top four spots led by Ryan Karajanis’ winning effort of 15-1. Kaden Moeller was second (12-6), while Gaige Tarver was fourth overall (12-0) in the event.
Gaige Vielhauer topped the field in the shot put with a throw of 53-9.
Other top finishers for Sheridan included Carter McComb, who placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.53 seconds, followed closely by Hale in fourth in 23.12 seconds. Charest placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:04.33 behind two Lowell runners.
Meanwhile, the Lady Broncs were led by a strong showing in the 3200-meter run, with Abby Newton winning the event in 12 minutes 2.44 seconds and Katie Turpin finishing third in 12:54.84.
Jaylynn Morgan took second in the 1600-meter run (5:44.12), with Vivian Morey third (1:05.53) in the 400-meter dash.
Newton and Morey also combined with Megan Hodges and Addy Bolton for a third-place finish (4:24.91) in the 4-by-400 relay
Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll topped the field in the high jump with an effort of 5 feet, 2 inches. And, Bolton second (15-10) in the long jump and Hodges second in the triple jump with 33 feet, 9-½ inches.
Hawks fly by Helena, 4-1
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks, the No. 1 ranked team in the Frontier Division and the NA3HL, improved to 38-1 on the season with an impressive 4-1 win Saturday over the visiting Helena Bighorns at the M&M Center in Sheridan.
The host Hawks flew by Helena, with Nick Wieben scoring his second goal of the game to put Sheridan up 4-0 at the 2:48 period of the third period on an assist by Jacob Cummings.
Sheridan got on the scoreboard in the first period on a goal by Justin Schwartzmiller, with Harris and McCaffrey Billings both getting assists on the play.
The Hawks then added a pair of tallies in the second period, with Derek Humphrey and Wieben finding the back of the net. Logan Syrup got an assist on both goals, while Davis Smidt and Christian Wong-Ramos also were credited with helping on the plays.
Wong-Ramos was solid in net for the host Hawks, with the goalie stopping 35 of 36 shots in the win.
SHS boys soccer edges out two on road
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer traveled south last weekend, edging out Laramie Friday 2-1 in conference play and shutting out Cheyenne 6-0 Saturday.
Colson Coon scored both goals in the Sheridan vs. Laramie game Friday.
The Broncs improve to 3-1 on the season and face Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tongue River dominates track meet
DAYTON — Tongue River High School boys and girls track and field teams dominated competition in Greybull Saturday, earning first-place team finishes. The Lady Eagles earned 201 points to second-place Rocky Mountain's 78, and the Eagles barely edged out second-place Rocky Mountain's 141 points with a team score of 143 points.
TR's Carleigh Reish won four events: the 100- and 200-meter dashes plus the high and long jumps. Jane Pendergast likewise swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdle events.
TR's Wyatt Ostler won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Also earning top-three finishes for Tongue River was:
Boys
• 110-meter hurdles, freshman Cole Kukuchka, third place, 19.00 seconds
• 1,600-meter run, sophomore Al Spotted, second place (4 minutes, 58.28 seconds)
• 1,600-meter run, senior Jason Barron, third place (4:59.57)
• 200-meter run, junior Garrett Ostler, second place (23.68)
• 400-meter dash, G. Ostler, second place, (53.89)
• 800-meter run, Spotted, second place, (2:15.12)
• Discus, junior Jacob Knobloch, second (122 feet, 6 inches)
• Long jump, G. Ostler, first place (19 feet, 3 inches)
• Shot put, Knobloch, second place (43-11.00)
• 4x100-meter relay, Tongue River A, second place (47.87)
Girls
• 100-meter dash, senior Grace Sopko, second place, 13.07 seconds
• 200-meter dash, Sopko, second place (28.01)
• 3,200-meter run, sophomore Lizzie Heser, third place (15 minutes, 27.55 seconds)
• 800-meter run, freshman Addie Pendergast, first place (2:29.65)
• Discus, senior Sydnee Pitman, first place (95 feet, 11 inches)
• Discus, senior Bailey Dodge, second place (86-09)
• Long jump, senior Izzy Carbert, third place (14-10)
• Shot put, senior Emma Scammon, first place, (31-08)
• Shot put, Dodge, third place, (28-04)
• Triple jump, Carbert, second place (30-07)
• Triple jump, Sopko, third place (29-11)
• 4x100-meter relay, Tongue River A, first place (54.54)
• Sprint medley, Tongue River A, first place, 4:32.59)