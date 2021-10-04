Sheridan volleyball loses to Cheyenne East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs lost three straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-12) to Cheyenne East Saturday at home.
“After our big win Thursday, I felt like we mentally shut down on Saturday,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “We need to learn to work through our struggles and help each other on the floor.”
Sheridan hosts its next match at 5 p.m. Friday against Kelly Walsh.
Sheridan swim competes at Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs competed in a quad meet at Kelly Walsh Saturday.
They beat Thunder Basin (120-55) and Natrona County (137-33) but fell to Kelly Walsh (93-90) and Campbell County (106-76).
Sheridan won two events — the 200-yard individual medley and the 1-meter diving. Olivia Dannhaus finished first in the individual medley while Emily Walton and Maggie Moseley placed first and second, respectively, in diving.
Sheridan hosts Kelly Walsh for a dual at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
Big Horn volleyball beats Sundance
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams claimed a four-set road victory (21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13) against Sundance Saturday.
After dropping the first set, the Lady Rams won the next two sets by tight scores and cruised in the fourth to seal the match.
“We were a little tight to start the match,” head coach Alli Nikont said. “We missed six serves in game one and lost 21-25. We settled in and started to trust ourselves and our teammates and won the next three.”
Saydee Zimmer led Big Horn with 16 kills while Emma Prior dished out 43 assists. Kelanie Lamb tallied a team-high 17 digs.
The Lady Rams travel to Tongue River for a 2 p.m. match Saturday.
Big Horn cross-country competes in Wright
BIG HORN — Three Big Horn cross-country runners competed at the Brittany Rentas Memorial Invitational Saturday in Wright.
The Rams posted good showings, all finishing in the top 11. Ethan Alliot placed third overall with a time of 19 minutes and 50 seconds. Chase Baker finished ninth after 22 minutes and 13 seconds. Gideon Partenheimer followed shortly behind, ranking 11th with a time of 22 minutes and 24 seconds.
Big Horn competes at Glenrock Friday.
Tongue River volleyball loses at Moorcroft
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles fell in four sets (25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17) at Moorcroft Saturday.
“We struggled with unforced errors, but Katy Kalasinsky did a great job on defense,” head coach Janelle Manore said.
The Lady Eagles return to the road Friday for a 2:30 p.m. contest at Wright.
Sheridan Hawks swept by Great Falls
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost to the Great Falls Americans 4-2 for the second consecutive night Saturday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks struck first with a Dakota Kott goal in the first period. After giving up two, they tied it on a Makhai Sparks goal heading into the third.
There, Sheridan surrendered two unanswered points to fall to 1-7 this season.
Next weekend, the Hawks play a split series with the Gillette Wild. Sheridan will host a home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center before the two teams head to Gillette Saturday evening.