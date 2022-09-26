SHS Swimming 005.jpg
Sheridan's Maggie Turpin completes her dive with a near perfect entry in front of the judges at the Sheridan Invite Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Big Horn finishes first in silver bracket

BIG HORN — Big Horn and Sheridan high school volleyball teams competed at the Casper Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Lady Rams finished as silver bracket champions. 

