Big Horn finishes first in silver bracket
BIG HORN — Big Horn and Sheridan high school volleyball teams competed at the Casper Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Lady Rams finished as silver bracket champions.
Both teams dropped into the bottom bracket after Friday's matches.
On Saturday, Sheridan beat Riverton 2-1 (9-25, 25-19, 15-11). Big Horn beat Evanston 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 17-15), then beat Sheridan in two (25-23, 25-17).
Big Horn went on to beat Rock Springs 2-0 for the silver bracket championship (25-12, 25-12).
Sheridan girls travel to Cheyenne Central Friday at 6 p.m., and Big Horn hosts Moorcroft Friday at 2 p.m.
Sheridan swimmers finish fourth at home meet
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimmers hosted the Sheridan Invitational Saturday, finishing fourth as a team.
Individually, Sheridan's 200-meter medley relay (Lilyahna Hancock, Olivian Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan, Lilly Mountain) finished third with a time of 2 minutes, 15.94 seconds.
Dannhaus also finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.98 and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.44).
Morgan finished third in the 100-meter butterfly (1:13.47).
Mountain finished third in the 100-meter freestyle (1:07.86).
Maggie Turpin finished second in the 1-meter diving with a final score of 405.2 points.
The Lady Broncs host Gillette teams Friday starting at 4 p.m.