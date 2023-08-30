Polo games continue
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted a pair of games Sunday.
Powder Horn Realty and Century 21 played to a 4-4 tie in the XL Tire-Rama Cup. The MVP was Trent Passini of Powder Horn Realty and the best-playing pony was “Watchtower” played by Carter Nix of Century 21.
Big Horn Beverage defeated WYTX 8-4 in the First Northern Bank of Sheridan Trophy game. The MVP was Nicholas Place of WYTX and the best playing pony was “Buster” played by Avery Evans of WYTX.
Local racers win at Speedway
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedways hosted races Sunday.
Andrew Adams of Sheridan won the sport compact race. Dean Larson of Minnesota won the modular four feature. Chris Uroszek of Sheridan took first in the 20-lap street stock feature. Austin Long of Gillette won the midwest modular race. Bart Taylor of Sheridan won the modified feature.