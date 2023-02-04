wrestling stock.jpg
Tracksters compete in Gillette

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes competed in the Basin Nation meet Friday. Sheridan boys finished in fourth place with 118.5 points. Tongue River boys earned five team points and Big Horn scored three. Sheridan girls finished fifth with 53 points. Big Horn girls earned two points, and Tongue River girls did not score. 

