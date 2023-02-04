Tracksters compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes competed in the Basin Nation meet Friday. Sheridan boys finished in fourth place with 118.5 points. Tongue River boys earned five team points and Big Horn scored three. Sheridan girls finished fifth with 53 points. Big Horn girls earned two points, and Tongue River girls did not score.
Sheridan’s Nora Butler finished first in girls shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 11.25 inches.
Sheridan’s boys 4x400-meter relay team (Patrick Aasby, Riley Green, Aiden Roth, Aiden O’Leary) finished first with a time of 3 minutes, 39.35 seconds. Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann scored the Lady Rams’ two team points by finishing seventh in girls triple jump with a jump of 32 feet, 0.75 inches.
The Rams’ 4x200-meter relay (Dylan Greenough-Groom, Owen Petty, Noah Smith and Ethan Alliot) finished in sixth place with a time of 2 minutes, 1.36 seconds to earn the boys team points. Tongue River’s 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (Scott Arizona, Aiden Watt, Derrek Miller and Isaiah Cote) finished fourth with a time of 4 minutes, 10.35 seconds.
Teams compete next Feb. 10 in Gillette for the Sheridan Broncs Invitational.
Aqua Broncs compete at conference
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving teams competed in the the first day of the conference meet at Cheyenne East Friday.
“We had a great prelims,” Broncs head coach Brent Moore said. “Looking good for finals tomorrow. Picked up a lot of new state cuts.”
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay (Lincoln Carroll, Coleman Hanchett, Troy Waugh and Luca Sinclair) finished first in preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 47.69 seconds.
Senior Bronc Jarret Thompson finished first in the boys 200-yard freestyle prelims with a time of 1 minute, 56.03 seconds, and sophomore David Brown finished third at 1:56.48.
Sheridan freshman Ben Forsythe returns to the finals in the boys 50-yard freestyle, as does senior Waugh and sophomore Josh Fackrell in the boys 100-yard butterfly.
Seniors Skyler Mayo and Hanchett return for 100-yard freestyle finals Saturday, as does Thompson in the 500-yard freestyle, juniors Joey Harper and Carroll in 100-yard backstroke and Forsythe, Hanchett and Sinclair in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Sheridan’s 200-yard freestyle relay (Brown, Forsythe, Sinclair, Mayo) sits first going into finals with a time of 1 minute, 36.85 seconds.
The Broncs return Saturday as the No. 3 seed in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Brown, Thompson, Hanchett, Forsythe) after finishing with a time of 3 minutes, 41.17 seconds Friday.
Junior Tanner Rio scored 234.25 points in diving preliminaries, enough to place sixth going into finals Saturday. The Broncs finish up conference swimming and diving Saturday.
Sheridan wrestling faces Cheyenne teams
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling teams faced Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central Friday.
Sheridan downed East 46-27, with nine Broncs beating their opponents.
The Broncs had an even larger margin against Central, beating the hosts 55-15, with all but three Sheridan wrestlers overcoming their Central counterparts.
The teams remain in the south, facing Cheyenne South and Laramie Saturday starting at 9 a.m.