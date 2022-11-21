SHS FB vs. Cheyenne East 000.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan's Colson Coon (5) explodes through a massive hole in Cheyenne East's line during the 4A State Championship Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Sheridan crushed Cheyenne East 34-23.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Multitude of local football players earn All-State 

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its All-State list and Sheridan County was well represented.

Recommended for you