Multitude of local football players earn All-State
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its All-State list and Sheridan County was well represented.
Sheridan High School has seven players listed on the 4A list: Colson Coon, Alex Haswell, Mathew Ketner, Deed Kirschner, Chance Larson, Dane Steel and Rater Tomlinson.
Big Horn High School had eight selected for All-State: Cade Baker, Wyatt Brown, Kiefer Dunham, Cooper Garber, Dylan Greenough-Groom, AJ Moline, Drew Heermann and Dawson Richards.
Tongue River High School also added three players on the 2A All-State list: Tavis Aksamit, Colter Hanft and Caleb Kilbride.
Former Broncs part of Montana State’s rivalry win
SHERIDAN — Montana State defeated rival Montana 55-21 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. Former Sheridan High School football players Coy Steel and Garrett Coon were a part of the “Brawl of the Wild” rivalry win to remain in possession of the Great Divide Trophy.
Sophomore running back Coon had 7 yards rushing while Steel played on special teams for his third game back from a 13-month injury and recorded a tackle on a kickoff.
The Bobcats will host the winner of this Saturday’s Weber Sate versus North Dakota game. Montana Sate has a bye week since they are a top 4-seeded team and will kick off the second round playoff game at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.