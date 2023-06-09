Coon a Milward Simpson Award finalist
SHERIDAN — Colson Coon of Sheridan High School is one of 10 athletes up for the 2023 Milward Simpson Award.
The winners will be announced June 17 at the Cody Auditorium Club Room.
The honor is given to the most outstanding male and female student-athletes in Wyoming. There are five finalists for both boys and girls.
Coon earned All-State in football, wrestling and soccer and was back-to-back Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. Coon won the 182-pound state title in 4A at the state wrestling championships this past season.
The other boys finalists are Gage Gose of Lander Valley, who runs track and is on the Nordic ski team. Colby Jenkins of Big Piney is a track athlete and cross country runner. Garet Schlabs of Cheyenne East is a football and basketball player. Luke Talich of Cody is a football, basketball and outdoor track athlete.
McLaughlin receives honor
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its spring Coach of the Year winners. Kirk McLaughlin of Big Horn High School won the 2A Boys Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year. McLaughlin spearheaded a 2A boys state title for the Rams.
The awards will be given July 20 at the Natrona High School auditorium.