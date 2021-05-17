Lady Broncs earn No. 3 4A East seed for state tournament
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team earned the No. 3 seed for the 4A State Championship tournament by beating Cheyenne East 1-0 in the third place game at the 4A East Regional tournament at Campbell County High School Saturday morning.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Broncs beat the No. 5-seeded East with a goal from senior Aria Heyneman in the first half.
With the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, Sheridan will play the 4A West’s No. 2-seeded Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central High School at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Big Horn’s Tellez voted conference golfer of the year, Rams runner up at 2A East tournament
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School golfer Hayden Tellez was voted the 2A East conference player of the year after day two of the conference tournament Saturday, as Tellez shot 169 to finish second by five strokes to the three-time state champion golfer Hardy Johnson.
Garrett Baker finished ninth with his score of 192, and Matt Melin placed 10th with a 193 — both golfers earned All-Conference honors for their top 10 placings.
The boys combined to place second at the culminating event for the spring golf season, only seven strokes behind Moorcroft.
Tongue River golfers earn All-Conference honors
DAYTON — Tongue River High School’s boys and girls golf teams rostered five golfers who earned All-Conference honors after the second day of the 2A East conference tournament Saturday.
Lady Eagles Addi Rosics and Annie Keller placed seventh and ninth, respectively, at the tournament to finish fifth and seventh, respectively, in the conference at the end of the season. Hanna Hill finished day two as the ninth best golfer at the end of the season, thus all three earned All-Conference honors.
Finn Kerns and Braxton Tremain placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at the conclusion of the season to collect All-Conference honors for the Eagles.
The Tongue River girls placed fourth at the tournament and fourth in the conference, while the boys finished third in the conference.