Big Horn, Tongue River golfers compete in Lusk
BIG HORN — Big Horn and Tongue River high school golfers competed at the Tiger Invitational at the Lusk Municipal Golf Course Saturday.
The Eagles placed second and the Lady Eagles placed third overall.
Tongue River's Braxton Tremain shot a 92 for second place overall, followed by Tongue River's Finn Kerns with 95 strokes for fourth place.
On the girls side, Tongue River's Annie Keller finished with 108 strokes for a fifth-place tie, followed by Lady Eagles' Rudi Balstad shooting a 120 for ninth place.
SHS tennis competes in Billings
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls tennis teams competed in the Mayfair Invitational in Billings Saturday.
Singles and doubles results are as follows:
Girls
Singles
• Brooke Alexander lost to Billings Central's Erie Reck 6-4, 6-3; beat Dawson's Milia Lucido 6-2, 6-3; beat Havre's Rayna Johnson 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; and beat Custer County's Lainey Smith 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
• Laurin Jensen lost to Billings Central's Evelyn Nelson 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (12); lost to Dawson's Carolina Proli 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.
• Sydni McArthur lost to Havre's Chloe Bricuer, 6-2, 6-2.
• Brielle Schasteen lost to Havre's Tonya Ralph 6-2, 6-3.
• Josie Walton lost to Havre's Lindsey Loinwand 6-2, 6-3.
• Katelyn Reckard lost to Custer County's Kailey Brimmer 6-2, 6-2.
• Charlize Gonda lost to Custer's Erin Doran 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Doubles
• Annamae Hoopes and Merritt Ehrmantraut lost to Billings Central 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Dawson 6-3, 6-3.
• Brielle Schasteen and Josie Walton lost to Billings Central 6-3, 6-2; lost to Dawson 7-5, 6-2; lost to Havre 6-2, 6-4; and lost to Custer County 6-2, 6-2.
• Sydni McArthur and Lucy Brock lost to Billings Central 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Dawson 6-4, 6-2.
• Charlize Gonda and Katelyn Reckard lost to Havre 6-2, 6-3.
• Brooke Alexander and Charlize Gonda lost to Custer County 6-2, 6-4.
• Katelyn Reckard and Sydni McArthur lost to Custer 6-2, 6-2.
Boys
Singles
• Sheridan's Luke Lawson beat Billings Central's Hank Jagodzinski 6-2, 6-3; and beat Hardin's Jameson Noteboom 6-4, 6-3.
• Jake Woodrow lost to Billing Central's Kyle Schreiber 7-5, 6-2; and beat Hardin's Brock Boyer 6-3, 6-3.
• Sheridan's Sean Brown beat Billings Central's Jason Coleman 6-3, 7-5; and beat Hardin's Jack Boker 6-3, 6-4.
• Sheridan's Cody Moeller lost to Custer County's Charlie Lang 6-2, 6-4; beat Custer's Kyle McAvery 6-2, 6-3; and lost to Havre's Reid Kato 6-4, 2-6 (4).
• Sheridan's Aiden Sorenson lost to Custer's CJ Lang 6-4, 6-3; and beat Havre's Kendall Pleringer 6-4, 3-6 (5).
Doubles
• Luca Sinclair and Dylan Thunder lost to Billings Central 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Hardin 6-3, 6-3.
• Luke Lawson and Jake Woodrow lost to Hardin 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; and beat Lewistown 6-4, 6-2.
• Aiden Sorenson and Trafton Ford lost to Billings Central 6-4, 4-6; and beat Hardin 6-2, 6-3.
• Avi Bergman and Cole Brennan lost to Custer 6-2, 6-2; lost to Billings Central 6-3, 6-3; and lost to Havre 6-2, 6-2.
Troopers, Jets dominate weekend of baseball
SHERIDAN — The two Sheridan Legion baseball teams dominated action this weekend, with the Troopers beating the Billings Upper Deck Expos 10-1 Saturday and the Jets split games against the Wheatland Lobos, beating them 10-2 in game one and losing 8-7 in game two.
The Troopers retake the diamond Saturday to host a doubleheader against Powell at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The Jets host the Billings Expos Saturday in a doubleheader at Ernie Rotellini Field at noon and 2 p.m.