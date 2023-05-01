Tennis hosts home matches
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams hosted the only home matches of the spring season Saturday.
Players competed at SHS and Thorne-Rider Park tennis courts.
“We did great!,” head coach Kelley Glackin said. “Warm weather, got a lot of kids their first match, and I believe we won several of the divisions.”
Competitors only kept records of wins and losses, as the spring season remains noncompetitive.
SHS soccer faces East
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys soccer teams faced Cheyenne East Saturday.
The girls hosted East, losing in overtime 3-2.
The boys played in Cheyenne, beating the hosts in a 2-0 shutout game.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs play Campbell County Tuesday, with the girls hosting and the boys traveling to Gillette.
BH, TR golfers compete in Newcastle
BIG HORN — Big Horn and Tongue River high school girls and boys golfers are finally seeing playing time outdoors. Players competed in scrambles in Newcastle Saturday.
One Big Horn varsity golfer, Sydni Gray, shot her best at 129.
“She played (junior varsity) for me last year, so it was good to see her gain that confidence and go out and do that well on her first 18,” Big Horn head coach Lamont Clabaugh said.
BHHS JV golfers Billy McCool and Spencer McCool competed their first golf experiences.
“It was a very humbling experience to see them go from not ever swinging a club to using almost all their shots in a four-person scramble,” Clabaugh said. “We’re off to a good start and looking forward to enjoying what’s left of the season and just getting out on the course.”
Teams have battled winter weather and lingering snow on local courses, which canceled home tournaments earlier this season.
Tongue River’s boys team earned a first-place finish and the girls finished second at Newcastle.
Braxton Tremain finished second place for the boys, followed by Liam O’Harra in fourth and Isaiah Miller in seventh.
Annie Keller tied for third for the girls, followed by Baylie May in sixth and Savannah Tremain in 10th.
Team continue action this week, competing in Wright Friday and Lusk Saturday.
Tracksters compete over weekend
SHERIDAN — All Sheridan High School track and field teams — including Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont high schools — competed in the Buffalo Not-A-Twilight meet in Buffalo Friday.
Sheridan girls finished first as a team, while Big Horn girls finished fourth and Tongue River girls finished ninth.
Sheridan boys finished first, followed by Tongue River boys in second and Big Horn boys in third place.
Top 10 results for Sheridan County athletes include:
Girls
100-meter dash
• Second place, Callista Roush, Sheridan, 13.3 seconds
• Fifth place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 13.42
• Tied for sixth place, Averi Sullivan, Sheridan, 13.5
• Eighth place, Molly Elchlinger, Sheridan, 13.6
• Ninth place, Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 14.32
200-meter dash
• Second place, Molly Elchlinger, Sheridan, 27.61 seconds
• Fourth place, Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 28.79
• Seventh place, Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River, 29.13
• Tied for ninth place, Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 29.22
• Tied for ninth place, Loralai Ketner, Sheridan, 29.22
400-meter dash
• Third place, Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River, 1 minute, 5.93 seconds
• Fourth place, Molly Elchlinger, Sheridan, 1:06.85
• Sixth place, Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn, 1:07.78
• Seventh place, Sierra Eliason, 1:10.49
• 10th place, Jolee Sorenson, Sheridan, 1:13.22
800-meter run
• Second place, Averi Sullivan, Sheridan, 2 minutes, 37.73 seconds
• Fourth place, Giuliana DeLuca, Big Horn, 2:44.25
• Sixth place, Aubrey Butler, Big Horn, 2:49.19
• Ninth place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 2:54.46
• 10th place, Ava Byrd, Big Horn, 3:0.5 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Fourth place, Brynn Kirol, 5 minutes, 51.65 seconds
• Seventh place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 6:03.65
• Ninth place, Livie Martin’Davis, Sheridan, 6:14.79
• 10th place, Mary Hughes, Sheridan, 6:19.22
3,200-meter run
• First place, Abby Venn, 12 minutes. 50.61 seconds
• Fourth place, Aubrey Butler, Big Horn, 14:12.08
• Seventh place, Elizabeth Heser, Tongue River, 14:47.57
• Eighth place, Ava Byrd, Big Horn, 14:52.42
• Ninth place, Peighton Kenney, Tongue River, 14:56.58
100-meter hurdles
• Second place, Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 16.69 seconds
• Fourth place, Maggie Turpin, Sheridan, 17.21
• Sixth place, Loralai Ketner, Sheridan, 17.51
• Eighth place, Ruby Jacobs, Sheridan, 17.64
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 48.2 seconds
• Fourth place, Madison Wagner, Sheridan, 51.59
• Fifth place, Loralai Ketner, Sheridan, 51.89
• Eighth place, Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 52.48
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn (Lexi Clark, Sofia DeLuca, Kate Mohrmann, Saydee Zimmer), 52.48 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan (Ellen Brown, Molly Elchlinger, Ruby Jacobs, Averi Sullivan)
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Adriane Galloway, Loralai Ketner, Rubey Reimers, Madison Wagner), 4 minutes, 31.69 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Abby Venn, Mary Hughes, Livie Martin’Davis, Brynn Kirol), 11 minutes, 24.55 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn (Lauren Smith, Hannah Zent, Isabel Bailey, Paige Zent)
1,600-sprint medley
• Second place, Big Horn (Giuliana DeLuca, Sofia DeLuca, Kaitlyn Schultz, Paige Zent) 5 minutes, 13.58 seconds
High jump
• Third place, Alexia Oss, Sheridan, 4 feet, 7 inches
• Tied for fifth place, Lexi Clark, Big Horn, 4-5
• Eighth place, Brooke Larsen, Sheridan, 4-5
• Tied for ninth place, Holland Scott, Sheridan, 4-5
Pole vault
• First place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 10 feet, 6 inches
• Second place, Aspasi Hamilton Kapptie, Sheridan, 8-6
Long jump
• Second place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 15 feet, 9 inches
• Sixth place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 15-2.5
• Seventh place, Juliet Kane, Sheridan, 15-2
• Eighth place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 15-1.75
• Ninth place, Taygen Wilson, Sheridan, 14-11.5
Triple jump
• Third place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 32 feet, 2 inches
• Sixth place, Taygen Wilson, Sheridan, 31-3.75
• Tied for seventh place, Savannah Sutton, Sheridan, 30-8
• Tied for seventh place, Rubey Reimers, Sheridan, 10-8
Shot put
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 41 feet, 7 inches
• Second place, Nora Butler, Sheridan, 37-8
• Third place, Tennyson Lewallen, Sheridan, 34-1.5
• Fourth place, Amara Caywood, Sheridan, 32-5.5
• Fifth place, Aubrey Beard, Sheridan, 32-0.5
• Seventh place, Sydney Murner, Sheridan, 30-10.5
Discus
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 115 feet, 2 inches
• Second place, Jaylynn Morgan, Sheridan, 106-6
• Third place, Hayden Lewallen, Sheridan, 100-3
• Sixth place, Yonah Gradinaru, Sheridan, 97-8
• Seventh place, Amara Caywood, Sheridan, 96-1
• Ninth place, Sydney Murner, Sheridan, 87-8
• 10th place, Faith Whitehead, Tongue River, 85-11
Boys
100-meter dash
• First place, Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 11.26 seconds
• Second place, Chance Morris, Sheridan, 11.27
• Third place, Ryan Metcalf, Sheridan, 11.43
• Tied for eighth place, Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 11.66
• 10th place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 11.71
200-meter dash
• Second place, Chance Morris, Sheridan, 23.24 seconds
• Fourth place, Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 23.59
• Fifth place, Ryan Metcalf, Sheridan, 23.64
• 10th place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 24.07
400-meter dash
• Third place, Riley Green, Sheridan, 53.16 seconds
• Fourth place, Gabe Schons, Big Horn, 53.38
• Fifth place, Owen Petty, Big Horn, 53.56
• Eighth place, Cooper Lynn, Sheridan, 56.7
• 10th place, Mccoy Schilleman, Sheridan, 56.75
800-meter run
• First place, Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 2 minute, 8.06 seconds
• Eighth place, Sander Moog, Big Horn, 2:17.08
• 10th place, Cameron Guelde, Big Horn, 2:18.9
1,600-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 43.86 seconds
• Third place, Shaun Gonda, Sheridan, 4:50.65
• Fifth place, Isaiah Cote, Tongue River, 4:58.27
• Eighth place, Jacob Shoultz, Sheridan, 5:24.74
• Ninth place, Michael Barron, Tongue River, 5:36.63
• 10th place, Nolan Tschirgi, Tongue River, 5:36.63
3,200-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 10 minutes, 40.48 seconds
• Second place, Jacob Alicke, Sheridan, 10:45.31
• Fourth place, Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 11:12.92
• Sixth place, Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 11:19.7
• Ninth place, Cameron Guelde, Big Horn, 11:30.72
110-meter hurdles
• First place, Cameron Perez, Sheridan, 16.01 seconds
• Second place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 16.17
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 16.23
• Fourth place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 16.35
• Sixth place, Kaden Hill, Tongue River, 17.57
• Seventh place, William Sorenson, Sheridan, 17.68
• 10th place, Daniel Walker, Big Horn, 18.72
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 43.17 seconds
• Second place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 43.27
• Third place, Dominick Berrettini, Sheridan, 43.6
• Fourth place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 44
• Fifth place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 44.27
• Sixth place, Paul Lobdell, Big Horn, 44.34
• Ninth place, Caleb Vollmer, Tongue River, 45.78
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Dominick Berrettini, Chance Morris, Ryan Metcalf, Riley Green) 45.07 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn (Dawson VanDyken, Avon Barney, Paul Lobdell, Owen Petty) 46.54
• Sixth place, Tongue River (Scott Arizona, Alex Barker, Kaden Hill, Aiden Watt)
4x400-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Scott Arizona, Cole Kukuchka, Javin Walker, Caleb Vollmer) 3 minutes 43.13 seconds
• Third place, Sheridan (Cooper Lynn, Thomas Schwarzbach, Gabriel Aasby, Gavin Gilbertz) 3:53.48
4x800-meter relay
• Fourth place, Sheridan, Aaron Baures, Blake Anderson, Jacob Shoultz, Jacob Alicke) 9 minutes, 21.6 seconds
• Sixth place, Big Horn (Soren Fredrickson, Soren Moog, Jonte Tielitz, Gideon Partenheimer) 9:50.83
• Seventh place, Tongue River (Evan Barker, Cash Vollmer, Willeon Pease, Pierce Fuhrman) 10:06.98
High jump
• First place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 5 feet, 10 inches
• Second place, Aiden Roth, Sheridan, 5-8
• Third place, Darin Davidson, Sheridan, 5-8
• Fourth place, Tyler Hutton, Sheridan, 5-8
• Fifth place, Gabe Schons, Big Horn, 5-6
• Sixth place, Caleb Adsit, Big Horn, 5-6
• 10th place, Dawson VanDyken, Big Horn, 5-2
Pole vault
• First place, Rio Tanner, Sheridan, 12 feet
• Second place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 11-6
• Third place, Gabriel Aasby, Sheridan, 10
• Seventh place, Ian Blackwell, Sheridan, 8
Long jump
• First place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 16 feet, 6.5 inches
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 19-1.5
• Sixth place, Avon Barney, Big Horn, 18-4.5
• Seventh place, Tyler Hutton, Sheridan, 17-10
• Eighth place, Frankie Maestri, Big Horn, 17-6.5
• Ninth place, Toby Schons, Big Horn, 17-6
Triple jump
• Second place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 39 feet, 1 inch
• Seventh place, Josh Fried, Sheridan, 36-8.5
• 10th place, Devin Doke, Sheridan, 35-6
Shot put
• First place, Simon Tengesdal, Sheridan, 17 feet, 4.5 inches
• Third place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 45-8.5
• Fourth place, Josh Davis, Sheridan, 44 feet
• Fifth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 43-4.5
• Sixth place, JonHenry Justice, Sheridan, 43-3.5
• Eighth place, Alex Haswell, Sheridan, 42-5.5
• 10th place, Gunnar Depew, Sheridan, 41-3
Discus
• Second place, Alex Haswell, Sheridan, 132 feet, 3 inches
• Third place, Josh Davis, Sheridan, 131-4
• Fifth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 120-6
• Eighth place, Jacob Sullivan, Sheridan, 110-7
• Ninth place, Dillan Bennett, Sheridan, 109-4
• 10th place, Simon Tengesdal, Sheridan, 108-10
Big Horn tracksters compete at Kelly Walsh
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School track and field teams competed at the Kelly Walsh Invitational Saturday.
Peyton McLaughlin finished second in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
Kate Mohrmann finished fifth in triple jump, followed by Saydee Zimmer in ninth.
Giuliana DeLuca finished 10th in the girls 1,600-meter run.
Toby Schons finished fifth in boys high jump.
Cooper Garber finished fifth in discus and seventh in shot put.
Gabe Schons finished ninth in the boys 800-meter run and 10th in high jump.
Owen Petty finished 10th in the 200-meter dash. Caleb Gibson finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles and 10th in the 400-meter dash.
Isaac Adsit finished ninth in the 110-meter hurdles.
The girls sprint medley and 4x800-meter relays both finished third.
The boys 4x800-meter relay finished in second place.
The team competes next at the Camel Qualifier Friday.
Lacrosse splits weekend
SHERIDAN — Sheridan boys lacrosse team competed in Bozeman Saturday.
The Mavericks beat Missoula 11-7 and lost to Northwest 7-3. Several starters were out for various reasons, head coach JR Wright said.
Jaiden Roberts and Hayden Mines each scored four goals against Missoula, and Mines added two more goals against Northwest.
Sophomore goalie Landon Underwood saved 12 hits against Missoula and 16 against Northwest.
Troopers host MT teams
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers American Legion baseball team hosted Montana teams last weekend.
They hosted the Billings Royals for a doubleheader Friday and the Bozeman Bucks in a doubleheader Saturday. Results were not available by press time Monday.
Sheridan hosts a doubleheader Sunday against the Lovell Mustangs.
Rodeoers compete in Big Piney
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County rodeo athletes competed in Big Piney Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
Sheridan’s Abagail Olson finished second in barrel racing, 38th in breakaway roping, 14th in goat tying and second in pole bending.
Sheridan’s Deblin Cole finished 32nd in breakaway roping, ninth in goat tying, and 36th in pole bending.
Sheridan’s Nicholas Albrecht finished sixth in team roping.
Sunday
Olson finished 26th in barrel racing, 25th in breakaway roping, 12th in goat tying, and third in pole bending.
Cole finished 16th in breakaway roping, 19th in goat tying and 19th in pole bending.
Albrecht finished 54th in team roping.
Rodeo athletes continue action in Newcastle this weekend.