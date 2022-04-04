State Track Day 1 005.jpg
Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler runs through the pain to finish the 3200-meter run at the state championship Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ostler took third place overall in the 2A division.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Pressaston

Sheridan, Big Horn, Arvada-Clearmont track teams compete at Jerry Campbell Invite

SHERIDAN — Three local high school track and field squads competed at the Jerry Campbell Invite in Buffalo Saturday. Sheridan grabbed the boys and girls’ team titles. Big Horn, at its first meet of the season, tallied a seventh-place finish on the boys side and a 10th-place rank on the girls side. Arvada-Clearmont did not record any team points.

The Lady Rams had four top-eight finishes while the Rams recorded 13. Jax Zimmer was Big Horn’s lone winner, completing the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds.

Arvada-Clearmont’s Dellana Michelena and Kamy Michelena tied for the team’s best mark. Dellana Michelena placed 29th in the 100-meter hurdles, and Kamy Michelena ranked 29th in the discus throw.

The Sheridan girls won seven events, and the Sheridan boys claimed three. Here are the first-place finishes:

Girls

100-meter dash

  • Addie Pendergast — 12.48 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Pendergast — 25.65 seconds

400-meter dash

  • Pendergast — 57.51 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Alyssa Fehlauer — 5 minutes, 35.93 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Averi Sullivan, Pendergast, Maggie Turpin, Madison Wagner — 4 minutes, 10.26 seconds

High jump

  • Dulce Carroll — 4 feet, 11 inches

Discus throw

  • Hanah Sullivan — 120 feet, 9 inches

Boys

400-meter dash

  • Nathan Fitzpatrick — 51.42 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Sheridan — 3 minutes, 30.34 seconds

Pole vault

  • Gaige Tarver — 13 feet

Sheridan next competes Friday at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota. Arvada-Clearmont also competes Friday at the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational in Glenrock. Big Horn waits until April 14 for a home dual against Tongue River. 

 

Tongue River track and field opens season at Bill Gerard Memorial Invite

DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles track and field team began its season at the Bill Gerard Memorial Invite Saturday in Greybull and won the boys and girls’ team titles. The boys put up 212 points. The girls had 124.

Here are Tongue River’s individual first-place finishes:

Boys

200-meter dash

  • Garrett Ostler — 23.92 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Wyatt Ostler — 4 minutes, 40.84 seconds

4X100-meter relay

  • Tongue River — 46.39 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Tongue River — 3 minutes, 46.59 seconds

Sprint medley relay

  • 4 minutes, 4.96 seconds

4X800-meter relay

  • 9 minutes, 40.28 seconds

Long jump

  • Garrett Ostler — 20 feet, 10.5 inches

Discus throw

  • Jacob Knobloch — 142 feet, 8 inches

Shot put

  • Knobloch — 42 feet, 9 inches

Girls

800-meter run

  • Maddy Hill — 2 minutes, 40.72 seconds

4X100-meter relay

  • Tongue River — 52.92 seconds

4X800-meter relay

  • Tongue River — 12 minutes, 18.66 seconds

Triple jump

  • Katy Kalasinsky — 31 feet, 3.5 inches

Shot put

  • Jeniah Lovingood — 30 feet, 1.5 inches

Tongue River next competes at Powell Saturday.

 

Sheridan College competes at Colorado State rodeo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals competed at Colorado State University’s home rodeo last weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado. The men’s team placed ninth out of 14 schools, and the women’s team did not record any points.

The Generals head to Casper College’s rodeo Friday.

