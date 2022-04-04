Sheridan, Big Horn, Arvada-Clearmont track teams compete at Jerry Campbell Invite
SHERIDAN — Three local high school track and field squads competed at the Jerry Campbell Invite in Buffalo Saturday. Sheridan grabbed the boys and girls’ team titles. Big Horn, at its first meet of the season, tallied a seventh-place finish on the boys side and a 10th-place rank on the girls side. Arvada-Clearmont did not record any team points.
The Lady Rams had four top-eight finishes while the Rams recorded 13. Jax Zimmer was Big Horn’s lone winner, completing the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds.
Arvada-Clearmont’s Dellana Michelena and Kamy Michelena tied for the team’s best mark. Dellana Michelena placed 29th in the 100-meter hurdles, and Kamy Michelena ranked 29th in the discus throw.
The Sheridan girls won seven events, and the Sheridan boys claimed three. Here are the first-place finishes:
Girls
100-meter dash
Addie Pendergast — 12.48 seconds
200-meter dash
Pendergast — 25.65 seconds
400-meter dash
Pendergast — 57.51 seconds
1,600-meter run
Alyssa Fehlauer — 5 minutes, 35.93 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Averi Sullivan, Pendergast, Maggie Turpin, Madison Wagner — 4 minutes, 10.26 seconds
High jump
Dulce Carroll — 4 feet, 11 inches
Discus throw
Hanah Sullivan — 120 feet, 9 inches
Boys
400-meter dash
Nathan Fitzpatrick — 51.42 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Sheridan — 3 minutes, 30.34 seconds
Pole vault
Gaige Tarver — 13 feet
Sheridan next competes Friday at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota. Arvada-Clearmont also competes Friday at the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational in Glenrock. Big Horn waits until April 14 for a home dual against Tongue River.
Tongue River track and field opens season at Bill Gerard Memorial Invite
DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles track and field team began its season at the Bill Gerard Memorial Invite Saturday in Greybull and won the boys and girls’ team titles. The boys put up 212 points. The girls had 124.
Here are Tongue River’s individual first-place finishes:
Boys
200-meter dash
Garrett Ostler — 23.92 seconds
1,600-meter run
Wyatt Ostler — 4 minutes, 40.84 seconds
4X100-meter relay
Tongue River — 46.39 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Tongue River — 3 minutes, 46.59 seconds
Sprint medley relay
4 minutes, 4.96 seconds
4X800-meter relay
9 minutes, 40.28 seconds
Long jump
Garrett Ostler — 20 feet, 10.5 inches
Discus throw
Jacob Knobloch — 142 feet, 8 inches
Shot put
Knobloch — 42 feet, 9 inches
Girls
800-meter run
Maddy Hill — 2 minutes, 40.72 seconds
4X100-meter relay
Tongue River — 52.92 seconds
4X800-meter relay
Tongue River — 12 minutes, 18.66 seconds
Triple jump
Katy Kalasinsky — 31 feet, 3.5 inches
Shot put
Jeniah Lovingood — 30 feet, 1.5 inches
Tongue River next competes at Powell Saturday.
Sheridan College competes at Colorado State rodeo
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals competed at Colorado State University’s home rodeo last weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado. The men’s team placed ninth out of 14 schools, and the women’s team did not record any points.
The Generals head to Casper College’s rodeo Friday.