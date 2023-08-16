Sheridan tennis defeated by Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls tennis teams competed Tuesday against Laramie High School.
The Broncs lost to Laramie with a final score of 1-4, while the Lady Broncs lost 2-3, currently leaving both teams with a conference record of 0-1.
Sheridan will compete at home Thursday against Jackson.
Individual match results are as follows:
Boys singles
• Peter Jost lost to Paulo Mellizo 6-3, 6-1
• Sean Brown lost to Declan O'Connor 6-4, 6-4
Boys doubles
• Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans lost to Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal 6-2, 6-8, 6-0
• Landis Zebrosky and Shaw Walker lost to Carson Krueger and Eli Coulter, 6-1, 1-6, 4-4
• Cody Moeller and Bridger Mortensen defeated Dimarco Giron and Spencer Killpack, 6-2, 7-5
• Drew Miller and Eric Venn defeated Cole Peterson and Dalton Allen, 6-4, 6-4
Girls singles
Madi Katschke lost to Mia Wallhead, 6-0, 6-4
Ali Ligocki defeated Hannah Peterson, 6-1, 6-0
Girls Doubles
May Lawson and Avery Quarterman lost to Megan Moore and Peyton Thorburn, 6-1, 6-1
Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn lost to Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould defeated Ava Krueger and Simret Proctor, 6-1, 6-1
Brittany Geissler and Avery Ligocki defeated Barbara Martin and Madi Martin, 6-2, 6-3