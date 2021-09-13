Big Horn, Tongue River volleyball compete in Big Horn
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams and the Tongue River Lady Eagles both competed in the Big Horn Invitational Saturday. Big Horn split its two games while Tongue River ended up 1-2 on the day.
In each team’s first game, the Lady Rams beat Tongue River 2-0 (25-23, 25-16). Big Horn then fell to Riverside 2-0 (25-20, 25-22) in the semifinals.
“We have really grown the last three weeks as individuals but mostly as a team,” Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said. “We are passing the ball well and working really hard on defense. I like how we are playing right now headed into our first week of conference play next week.”
After their loss to Big Horn, the Lady Eagles split their remaining two games.
“We had some glimpses of really good things but also saw quite a bit of inconsistencies both physically and mentally,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “We have one more week of non-conference games, and we hope to iron out some of those issues. We have a lot of talented, hard-working athletes, and I’m excited to see where this season takes us.”
Sheridan, Tongue River cross-country compete in Ethete
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan cross-country boys won their meet Saturday in Ethete, and the Sheridan girls finished third.
Austin Akers finished fourth on the boys side with a time of 16:55. Robby Miller also worked his way into the top 10, ranking seventh (17:12). For the girls, Abby Newton placed second overall (20:08).
Tongue River also competed, with the Lady Eagles placing 15th. Maddy Hill was the top-scoring girl, finishing 24th (21:33). The boys didn’t have enough runners to fill out a team but had a couple of strong individual showings.
Wyatt Ostler placed 12th overall, crossing the finish line in 17:20. Al Spotted followed right behind him at 13 (17:26).
“It was a tough training week for the Eagles, and I am happy with how we competed on tired legs,” Tongue River head coach Laine Parish said.
Big Horn, Tongue River golf turns attention to state championship
SHERIDAN — A day after co-hosting a home event at Kendrick Municipal golf course, Big Horn and Tongue River were supposed to head to Thermopolis Saturday for a tune-up event before next weekend’s state championship, but the event was canceled.
Sheridan swim competes at Cheyenne South Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swim team finished first out of seven teams with a score of 318 at the Cheyenne South Invitational Saturday. The Lady Broncs won three of the 12 events.
Junior Jaylynn Morgan won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Morgan teamed with juniors Alexa Rambur, Olivia Dannhaus and Lilly Mountain to claim first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, too.
Sheridan tennis competes against Thunder Basin and Campbell County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan tennis played Thunder Basin and Campbell County in Gillette Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams won, boosting their respective records to 6-4 and 8-1.
Against Thunder Basin:
Boys:
Reed Rabon defeated Luke Lass in two sets (6-0, 6-3) in No. 1 singles.
Luke Lawson defeated Josh Klaassen in two sets (6-2, 6-2) in No. 2 singles.
Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick defeated Tate Moore and Hayden Chambers in two sets (6-0, 6-0) in No. 1 doubles.
Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost defeated Owen Gorsuch and Connor Hieb in two sets (6-3, 6-0) in No. 2 doubles.
Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton defeated Austin Youngs and Mayton Marty in two sets (6-2, 6-1) in No. 3 doubles.
Girls:
Sydni Bilyeu defeated Sarah Rasse in two sets (6-1, 6-1) in No. 1 singles.
Alli Ligocki defeated Ali Morgan in two sets (6-1, 6-3) in No. 2 singles.
Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog defeated Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse in three sets (6-1, 6-7, 6-0) in No. 1 doubles.
Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson defeated Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum in three sets (0-6, 6-1, 6-4) in No. 2 doubles.
Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn defeated Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick in two sets (6-4, 7-5) in No. 3 doubles.
Against Campbell County:
Boys:
Reed Rabon defeated Jason Fink in two sets (7-5, 6-1) in No. 1 singles.
Luke Lawson defeated Kody Kline in two sets (6-2, 6-1) in No. 2 singles.
Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick lost to Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison in two sets (6-4, 6-2) in No. 1 doubles.
Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost defeated Kyle Barton and Ryan Robertson in two sets (6-3, 7-5) in No. 2 doubles.
Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton lost to Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft in two sets (6-4, 6-2) in No. 3 doubles.
Girls:
Sydni Bilyeu defeated Alexa Richert in three sets (4-6, 7-5, 7-6) in No. 1 singles.
Alli Ligocki lost to Abi Neary in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in No. 2 singles.
Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog defeated Mary Bouzis and Payton Whitt in two sets (6-1, 6-3) in No. 1 doubles.
Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson defeated Maddie Jacobs and Bayley Gray in two sets (6-4, 6-1) in No. 2 doubles.
Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn defeated Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres in two sets (6-2, 7-6) in No. 3 doubles.
Sheridan Hawks lose to Helena Bighorns
SHERIDAN — For the second straight night, the Sheridan Hawks lost to the Helena Bighorns 10-0 at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks surrendered five goals in the first period, three in the second and two in the third while being held scoreless Saturday. They are 0-2 after the first weekend of their season.