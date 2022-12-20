Another showcase victory for Hawks
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks have won their first two of three games in the NA3HL Showcase. The Hawks defeated Long Beach 4-2 Monday night at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.
Sheridan got on the board first with a pair of powerplay goals in the second period thanks to Parker Norling and Makhai Sparks. The Sharks were able to score just 31 seconds after Sparks’ goal. Long Beach scored a powerplay goal with just six minutes remaining. Sparks served as hero of the game as he answered with a goal of his own less than two minutes later and scored an empty netter to finalize the victory and a hat trick.
The Hawks face New Mexico today at noon for the final game of their showcase.
Local kids compete in free-throw shooting
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Lodge No. 520 Hoop Shoot was held Dec. 18 at Sheridan Junior High School.
PE teachers at schools in Johnson and Sheridan counties held shoot-offs to determine school champions to qualify for the Elks Hoop Shoot. More than 500 kids at area schools ages 8 to 13 shot 25 free throws each Sunday afternoon. Olivia Brogdon was the top girls shooter, hitting 20 of 25 shots. The results are shown below. Blake Araas was the top boys shooter, making 21 of 25 shots.
First place, Layla Hatch, Cloud Peak Elementary
Second place, Astasha Mogen, Highland Park
Third place, Harper Jones, Meadowlark Elementary
First place, Jaxon Nikont, Big Horn
Second place, Bentley Malone, Henry A. Coffeen
Third place, Max Alley, Tongue River
First place, Olivia Brogdon, Big Horn
Second place, Emalyn Dearcorn, Highland Park
Third place, Aspen Romero, Tongue River
First place, Ramsey Moline, Big Horn (won tie breaker)
Second place, Blake Cummins, Tongue River
Third place, Fletcher Kozisek, Cloud Peak
First place, Maggie Brogdon, Big Horn (won tie breaker)
Second place, Andrea Bracamontes, Clear Creek
Third place, Grace Hogan, Big Horn
First place, Blake Araas, Sheridan
Second place, Houston Todd, Big Horn
Third place, Jacob Laird, Sheridan
Bowlers compete in Montana, next stop Sheridan
SHERIDAN — The Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association held a competition Dec. 18 in Forsyth, Montana. Ken Carcich of Sheridan received 11th place for his performance against 32 bowlers from North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
The next tournament will be held Jan. 15 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan. There will be one shift of qualifying with shift time at 10 a.m. The tournament is open for senior bowlers who are 55 and older. Contact Dale Mattaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalemattaes@gmail.com to reserve your place in the tournament.
