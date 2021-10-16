Sheridan football scores definitive win against Campbell County
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs scored a definitive win against Campbell County on Friday, winning 38-7 on the road.
The Broncs started quickly with two touchdowns from Colson Coon and a 29-yard field goal from Michael Greer in the first half, according to assistant coach Darin Gilbertson. Campbell County had its only score on a 60-yard pass at the end of the first half.
Sheridan came back strong after halftime with Coon scoring again in the third quarter on an 8-yard run.
The Broncs next play at Thunder Basin on Oct. 22 beginning at 6 p.m.
Lady Broncs volleyball beats Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — Lady Broncs volleyball had a strong showing against Cheyenne South on Friday, winning all three games.
They won the first set 25-20; the second set 25-23; and the third set 25-20.
“The varsity had the best serve receive we have had all year,” coach Lori Byrd said. “I’m very proud of all our teams.”
The Lady Broncs next play Campbell County at home on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
Lady Broncs swimmers have strong showing on first day of Gillette Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs swimmers had a good showing in their first day of the Gillette Invitational Friday with three more swimmers qualifying for state.
Currently, 14 of the team’s 17 swimmers have qualified for state in at least one event, coach Brent Moore said.
Jaylynn Morgan took first, out of a field of 35 competitors, in the 100-yard butterfly event. She had a time of one minute and five seconds.
Olivia Dannhaus took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and seven seconds. She competed in a field of 70.
In a field of 39 teams, the Sheridan High School team of Isabel Cleland, Dannhaus, Morgan, and Sydney Black took sixth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of two minutes and three seconds.
Dannhaus took sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.91 seconds. She competed in a field of 145.
Abigail Walton took ninth in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of five minutes and 57 seconds. She competed in a field of 38.
The team of Dannhaus, Alexa Rambur, Cleland and Mountain took ninth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of four minutes and 10 seconds. They competed in a field of 30 teams.
The team of Morgan, Black, Mountain and Avery McMullen took 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute and 53 seconds. They competed in a field of 42 teams.
Lilly Mountain was the top Bronc finisher in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes and 40 seconds. She took 15th out of a field of 37.
Cleland took 15th, out of a field of 100, in the 100-yard freestyle event. She recorded a time of one minute and two seconds.
Black took 21st in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute and 22 seconds. She competed in a field of 52.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Black was the top Bronc finisher in 22nd place out of a field of 58. She had a time of two minutes and 18 seconds.
The Lady Broncs swimmers have their conference meet in Gillette next weekend.
Lady Rams volleyball “take care of business”
BIG HORN — The Lady Rams volleyball team had a strong showing, beating Wright in three sets Friday.
They won the first set 25-17; the second set 25-16; and the third set 25-21.
Coach Alli Nikont said the team “played with composure and confidence and (worked) together as a team.”
“The girls looked good today,” Nikont said. “We passed the ball well and our ball control and court awareness in a packed Wright homecoming gym was nice to see today. We took care of business today and… everyone performed their roles to the best of their ability.”
The Lady Rams will next face off against Sundance at home Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Lady Panthers volleyball keep battling despite two losses
CLEARMONT — The Lady Panthers volleyball team has had a tough couple days losing to Upton in three sets on Thursday and to Kaycee in three sets on Friday.
“We played well and have improved much over the season,” coach Ken DeCock said. “Unfortunately, illness and weather issues have prevented us from having a full practice for the past three weeks. It has been a struggle ... I am incredibly proud of these girls as they fight on through adversity.”
ACHS volleyball next plays at Hulett Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m.
Hawks lose to Americans
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks were outscored by the Great Falls Americans 7-2 on Friday at the Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center.
The Americans had already scored three goals by the time the Hawks had their first goal 12 minutes into the second period of the game. Teejay Torgrimson scored with assists from McCaffrey Billings and Nick Tigges.
The Americans scored four more goals throughout the second and third periods, squashing any hopes of a Hawks comeback.
The Hawks scored their second and final goal with just seconds to go in the third period. Makhai Sparks scored with assists from Dakota Kott and Torgrimson.