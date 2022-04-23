Today

Periods of snow and windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. High 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and windy. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.