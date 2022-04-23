Wright signs to play at Dickinson State
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduate Gus Wright, a 6’7” forward, recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. Dickinson State is an NAIA institution that competes in the North Star Athletic Association Conference.
Wright transferred to Casper College from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Wright was a major key to multiple wins for the Thunderbirds during the 2021-2022 season coming off the bench and producing. Wright is from Sheridan and played high school basketball at Sheridan High School.
“Gus was a major part of a lot of wins for us this year. He came in off the bench ready to go on multiple occasions, and he affected the game positively for us in each of them. He is going into a great situation where he can be a key player for the Blue Hawks. I am looking forward to seeing him only get better and better at the next level,” Casper College men’s head coach Shaun Gutting said.
The Casper College men’s basketball team ended the season 17-13 under Gutting and Lester Stewart, assistant coach.
SHS golfers take first in Buffalo
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls golf teams each took first place in a tournament held in Buffalo Friday.
Individual scores were not available at press time.
The team competes again in Gillette Friday.