Broncs fall to Laramie, shut out Cheyenne South
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team fell to Laramie High School Friday in a conference match, 2-0.
At the time of the game, Laramie was ranked No. 3 in the state compared to No. 5 Sheridan.
The Broncs turned around Saturday and shut out Cheyenne South on the road, 6-0.
Sheridan takes the field again Thursday when they host Cheyenne East at Homer Scott Field. Sheridan girls soccer is on the road Friday at Cheyenne Central for a conference matchup, followed by Cheyenne East Saturday.
Jets split weekend
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jets Legion baseball team split games last weekend, playing two games Sunday once winter weather cleared.
The Jets beat the Billings Cardinals 12-11 in their first game but lost to the Billings Blue Jays 14-4 in the second game of the day.
The Sheridan Troopers' games in Billings, Montana, for the weekend were canceled due to weather.