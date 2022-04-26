baseball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Broncs fall to Laramie, shut out Cheyenne South

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team fell to Laramie High School Friday in a conference match, 2-0. 

At the time of the game, Laramie was ranked No. 3 in the state compared to No. 5 Sheridan. 

The Broncs turned around Saturday and shut out Cheyenne South on the road, 6-0. 

Sheridan takes the field again Thursday when they host Cheyenne East at Homer Scott Field. Sheridan girls soccer is on the road Friday at Cheyenne Central for a conference matchup, followed by Cheyenne East Saturday. 

 

Jets split weekend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jets Legion baseball team split games last weekend, playing two games Sunday once winter weather cleared. 

The Jets beat the Billings Cardinals 12-11 in their first game but lost to the Billings Blue Jays 14-4 in the second game of the day. 

The Sheridan Troopers' games in Billings, Montana, for the weekend were canceled due to weather. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

