Sheridan downs Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football traveled to Kelly Walsh to face the Trojans Friday, beating the hosts 48-13.
The win brings Sheridan’s undefeated season to 7-0 and Kelly Walsh’s season to 1-6.
The Broncs scored on the first drive of the game and didn’t look back, slaying the Trojans offensively, ending in a running clock by the third quarter.
“It makes the bus ride home a little shorter,” head coach Jeff Mowry said.
Four forced turnovers in the first half propelled the Broncs ahead quickly and for the rest of the battle.
Mowry said there are a few things to work on in practice ahead of Natrona County — likely one of their bigger challenges of the season, at least thus far — which the Broncs face Friday on the road.
When coaches started rotating younger players in, the team gave up a few big plays and, to Kelly Walsh’s credit, the hosts moved the ball well.
Natrona County held East to 33 points with six turnovers.
“Natrona County is far and away the No. 1 defensive team in the state,” Mowry said.
The next game for the Broncs is at Natrona County Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Big Horn football downs Newcastle
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School football downed Newcastle Friday on the road, 59-26.
The win brings the Rams’ season record to 5-1.
Big Horn hosts Tongue River 2 p.m. Friday for the Thunder Bowl.
Tongue River football downs Burns
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football defeated Burns in a low-scoring game, 13-7.
The win brings the undefeated Eagles’ season record to 6-0 leading into the Thunder Bowl against Big Horn Oct. 14.
The Eagles’ Alex Barker ran the ball in for an early touchdown Friday, then forced a fumble for teammate Connor Cummins to pick up for the second and final TD for the team.
Burns scored its only touchdown on an Eagle turnover.
Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said the team worked to gain yards and then would stall out before making another scoring play. He said it was a defensive-intensive game, with both defenses working hard against each other. Three turnovers in the second half added to the scoring struggle for the Eagles.
The Thunder Bowl Friday will likely determine the first and second seeds for 2A East football, as TR and Big Horn are both undefeated in conference.
The battle begins 2 p.m. at Big Horn.
Sheridan’s younger runners compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country runners traveled to Gillette to compete in the Wayne Chaney race, with the younger runners making a nice showing.
Sheridan head coach Art Baures said the top varsity runners stayed home to train for next week’s conference meet. Freshman Brynn Kirol finished in seventh place, sophomore Mary Hughes finished in ninth place.
Freshman Shaun Gonda finished in third and Nathan Shaw finished sixth.
The Broncs will compete in Cheyenne for the conference meet Oct. 14.
Sheridan volleyball travels to Natrona County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball traveled to Casper and played Natrona County Friday, beating the hosts on their senior night in five games.
Sheridan started out with a close win, 25-23, followed by a loss 14-25, a win 25-22, lost the fourth game 16-25 and battled in game five — a game set to be won in 15 points — to 22-20 in a win-by-two scenario.
The Lady Broncs next host Cheyenne South Oct. 14.
Big Horn competes in Glenrock
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School cross-country teams competed in Glenrock Friday, earning a few personal bests.
Ethan Alliot ran a sub-19-minute 5K, and he and Gabe Schons both placed in the top 10. Soren Moog earned a PR despite the hilly course, head coach Tish Cooper said.
The Rams will next compete at the conference meet Oct. 14 in Hulett.
Tongue River cross-country runs at Powell Invitational
DAYTON — Tongue River High School cross-country teams ran in the Powell Invitational Friday.
The boys team finished sixth out of 10 teams, and the girls placed fifth out of nine teams.
Al Spotted finished third out of 118 runners in the boys varsity race with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds.
Freshman Grace Perkins led the girls with a 15th-place finish, a season best time of 21 minutes for third place in school history.
Senior Liz Heser ran 22:31 to place 30th with a personal best and sixth on the all-time list for fastest TR runners.
Both men and women teams were the top 2A teams at the meet.
The teams next compete at the conference meet Oct. 14 in Hulett.
Tongue River volleyball faces Greybull
DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball traveled to Greybull Friday.
Results were not available at press time.
The team next competes in Sundance Oct. 14.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball battles in Kaycee Jamboree
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball competed in day one of the Kaycee Jamboree Friday.
The Lady Panthers beat Burlington 21-16, 21-18; split games against Midwest losing 21-18 then winning 21-10; and lost to Encampment 21-19, 21-13.
The team continues action Saturday.