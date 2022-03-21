SC Rodeo Practice_CV 006.jpg
Sheridan boys soccer rolls Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs moved to 2-0 to start their spring season after winning their second game in as many days Saturday. 

After grabbing a season-opening victory over Buffalo Friday, the Broncs dominated another 3A squad Saturday — this time on their home field. They tackled Cody 5-0.

Sheridan’s five goals were scored by just two players. Colson Coon recorded three, and Dane Steel added two.

The Broncs next play Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Friday.

 

Sheridan girls soccer loses to Cody

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs suffered their first loss of the season in their second game last weekend. They fell to Cody 3-1 Saturday at Homer Scott Field, dropping their record to 1-1 after they beat Buffalo Friday.

Olivia Ballew kicked in the only Sheridan goal in Saturday’s contest.

The Lady Broncs take on Cheyenne South in their next game at 4 p.m. Friday.

 

Sheridan track begins season with Buffalo dual

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s track and field team started its season with a dual against Buffalo Saturday and won 216.16-51.83. Sheridan took 28 of the 32 events, and its boys and girls teams both came out on top.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs’ first-place finishes are listed below:

Girls

100-meter dash

  • Addie Pendergast — 12.71 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Taylor Bower — 28.50 seconds

400-meter dash

  • Addie Pendergast — 57.72 seconds

800-meter run

  • Maggie Turpin — 2 minutes, 27.71 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Alyssa Fehlauer — 5 minutes, 49.87 seconds

4X100-meter relay

  • Kadence Legerski, Brynn Burton, Ellen Brown, Preslee Moser — 53.70 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Abby Newton, Maggie Turpin, Vivian Morey, Addie Pendergast — 4 minutes, 24.43 seconds

High jump

  • Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 5 inches

Long jump

  • Ellen Brown — 15 feet, 7 inches

Triple jump

  • Preslee Moser — 34 feet, 9 inches

Shot put

  • Hanah Sullivan  — 36 feet, 1.5 inches

Discus throw

  • Jaylynn Morgan — 105 feet, 10 inches

Boys

100-meter dash

  • Dom Kaszas  — 11.45 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Dom Kaszas — 22.69 seconds

400-meter dash

  • Carl Askins — 51.46 seconds

800-meter run

  • Austin Akers  — 2 minutes, 4.6 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Sage Gradinaru — 4 minutes, 53.55 seconds

3,200-meter run

  • Landrum Wiley — 10 minutes, 38.24 seconds

110-meter hurdles

  • Connor McKinney — 16.9 seconds

300-meter hurdles

  • Aiden O’Leary — 42.58 seconds

4X100-meter relay

  • Cameron Perez, Aiden O’Leary, Tyler Hutton, Dominick Berrettini — 46.41 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Patrick Aasby, Carl Askins, Reese Charest, Nathan Fitzpatrick — 3 minutes, 31.60 seconds

4X800-meter relay

  • Ian Blackwell, Tim Duenow, Josh Fackrell, Calen Kunsman — 8 minutes, 33.75 seconds

Pole vault

  • Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet, 6 inches

Long jump

  • Carl Askins — 19 feet, 11 inches

Triple jump

  • Connor McKinney — 40 feet, 4 inches

Shot put

  • Matthew Ingalls — 46 feet

Discus throw

  • Blaine Holwell — 125 feet, 5 inches

 

Sheridan College rodeo participates at first spring rodeo in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team recorded points in the men’s and women’s events last weekend in Gillette. It was their first rodeo of the spring season.

The men ranked eighth with 130 points. Coby Johnson was the team’s highest placer, taking second in bull riding.

The women scored 165 points, good for fourth. Krissy VanderVoort led the way with wins in the barrel racing long round and barrel racing average.

The Generals compete again next weekend at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo.

