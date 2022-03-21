Sheridan boys soccer rolls Cody
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs moved to 2-0 to start their spring season after winning their second game in as many days Saturday.
After grabbing a season-opening victory over Buffalo Friday, the Broncs dominated another 3A squad Saturday — this time on their home field. They tackled Cody 5-0.
Sheridan’s five goals were scored by just two players. Colson Coon recorded three, and Dane Steel added two.
The Broncs next play Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan girls soccer loses to Cody
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs suffered their first loss of the season in their second game last weekend. They fell to Cody 3-1 Saturday at Homer Scott Field, dropping their record to 1-1 after they beat Buffalo Friday.
Olivia Ballew kicked in the only Sheridan goal in Saturday’s contest.
The Lady Broncs take on Cheyenne South in their next game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan track begins season with Buffalo dual
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s track and field team started its season with a dual against Buffalo Saturday and won 216.16-51.83. Sheridan took 28 of the 32 events, and its boys and girls teams both came out on top.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs’ first-place finishes are listed below:
Girls
100-meter dash
Addie Pendergast — 12.71 seconds
200-meter dash
Taylor Bower — 28.50 seconds
400-meter dash
Addie Pendergast — 57.72 seconds
800-meter run
Maggie Turpin — 2 minutes, 27.71 seconds
1,600-meter run
Alyssa Fehlauer — 5 minutes, 49.87 seconds
4X100-meter relay
Kadence Legerski, Brynn Burton, Ellen Brown, Preslee Moser — 53.70 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Abby Newton, Maggie Turpin, Vivian Morey, Addie Pendergast — 4 minutes, 24.43 seconds
High jump
Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 5 inches
Long jump
Ellen Brown — 15 feet, 7 inches
Triple jump
Preslee Moser — 34 feet, 9 inches
Shot put
Hanah Sullivan — 36 feet, 1.5 inches
Discus throw
Jaylynn Morgan — 105 feet, 10 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
Dom Kaszas — 11.45 seconds
200-meter dash
Dom Kaszas — 22.69 seconds
400-meter dash
Carl Askins — 51.46 seconds
800-meter run
Austin Akers — 2 minutes, 4.6 seconds
1,600-meter run
Sage Gradinaru — 4 minutes, 53.55 seconds
3,200-meter run
Landrum Wiley — 10 minutes, 38.24 seconds
110-meter hurdles
Connor McKinney — 16.9 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Aiden O’Leary — 42.58 seconds
4X100-meter relay
Cameron Perez, Aiden O’Leary, Tyler Hutton, Dominick Berrettini — 46.41 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Patrick Aasby, Carl Askins, Reese Charest, Nathan Fitzpatrick — 3 minutes, 31.60 seconds
4X800-meter relay
Ian Blackwell, Tim Duenow, Josh Fackrell, Calen Kunsman — 8 minutes, 33.75 seconds
Pole vault
Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet, 6 inches
Long jump
Carl Askins — 19 feet, 11 inches
Triple jump
Connor McKinney — 40 feet, 4 inches
Shot put
Matthew Ingalls — 46 feet
Discus throw
Blaine Holwell — 125 feet, 5 inches
Sheridan College rodeo participates at first spring rodeo in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team recorded points in the men’s and women’s events last weekend in Gillette. It was their first rodeo of the spring season.
The men ranked eighth with 130 points. Coby Johnson was the team’s highest placer, taking second in bull riding.
The women scored 165 points, good for fourth. Krissy VanderVoort led the way with wins in the barrel racing long round and barrel racing average.
The Generals compete again next weekend at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo.