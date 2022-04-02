Broncs end in tie with Camels
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer traveled to Campbell County Friday for a 6 p.m. game. The Broncs shut out the Camels 3-0.
The Broncs travel next to Cheyenne Central for a 6 p.m. game April 8.
Lady Broncs down Lady Camels at home
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer hosted Campbell County Friday for a 6 p.m. game. The Lady Broncs beat out the Lady Camels 2-1.
The Lady Broncs next host Cheyenne Central 6 p.m. April 8.
Friday meet rescheduled, Panthers to compete Saturday in Buffalo
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field athletes originally planned to compete at the Mick-Tonkal Classic in Upton Friday, but the meet was canceled and rescheduled for Thursday due to winter conditions.
The Lady Panthers continue action at the Jerry Campbell meet Saturday in Buffalo.