Grapplers take sixth at Pat Weede Invite
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestlers went 4-1 in day two of the two-day Pat Weede Invitational. The Broncs take the mat next at home when they host the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament Jan. 7-8, 2022.
Individual results are as follows:
Sheridan defeated Douglas High School 47-28
113— Blain Johnson (Douglas High School) over Shooter Vigil (Sheridan) Fall 1:11
120 — Kolten Powers (Sheridan) over Edgar Sosa (Douglas High School) Fall 1:17
126 — Bae-John Heyneman (Sheridan) over Caeden Robertson (Douglas High School) Fall 2:32
132 — Dylan Goss (Sheridan) over Andrew Gifford (Douglas High School) Fall 1:32
138 — Rudy Osborne (Sheridan) over Hunter McReynolds (Douglas High School) Fall 0:42
145 — Dawson Goss (Sheridan) over Rylan Wehr (Douglas High School) Fall 0:29
152 — Dane Steel (Sheridan) over Keltan Ewing (Douglas High School) Decision 5-1
160 — Terran Grooms (Sheridan) over Weston Needham (Douglas High School) Fall 0:53
170 — Nahir Aguirre (Sheridan) over Andres Sosa (Douglas High School) Fall 0:42
182 — Gabe Lopez (Douglas High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit
195 — Kenai Bergquist (Douglas High School) over Lukas Dregoiw (Sheridan) Fall 0:57
220 — Kyle Logar (Douglas High School) over Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) Fall 5:43
285 — Chris Larson (Sheridan) over Gage Iberlin (Douglas High School) Decision 7-0
106 — Tanner Johnson (Douglas High School) over Zander Cleland (Sheridan) Major decision 10-1
Sheridan defeated Campbell County 63-15
120 — Kolten Powers (Sheridan) over Colt Welsh (Campbell County) Fall 4:39
126 — Bae-John Heyneman (Sheridan) over Peyton Bachtold (Campbell County) Dec 11-8
132 — Dylan Goss (Sheridan) win by forfeit
138 — Peyton Bachtold (Campbell County) over Cole Hansen (Sheridan) Fall 0:21
145 — Dawson Goss (Sheridan) over Logan Johnson (Campbell County) Fall 0:27
152 — Kelten Crow (Sheridan) over Hunter Henderson (Campbell County) Fall 0:56
160 — Nahir Aguirre (Sheridan) over Logan Ketterling (Campbell County) Fall 3:36
170 — Kolin Custis (Sheridan) over Wade Garrett (Campbell County) Fall 4:22
182 — Cohen Granzer (Campbell County) win by forfeit
195 — Lukas Dregoiw (Sheridan) over Ivan Tucker (Campbell County) Fall 0:31
220 — Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) over Sheldon Rollo (Campbell County) Fall 1:57
285 — Chris Larson (Sheridan) over Gabe Azure (Campbell County) Fall 1:23
106 — Tayce Lake (Campbell County) over Zander Cleland (Sheridan) Decision 9-2
113 — Shooter Vigil (Sheridan) win by forfeit
Sheridan defeated Thunder Basin 43-21
106 — Cody Inman (Sheridan) win by forfeit
113 — Shooter Vigil (Sheridan) win by forfeit
120 — Kolten Powers (Sheridan) over Lance Striefel (Thunder Basin) Fall 4:56
126 — Ashton Leegaard (Thunder Basin) over Bae-John Heyneman (Sheridan) Fall 3:08
132 — Antonio Avila (Thunder Basin) over Dylan Goss (Sheridan) Decision 5-0
138 — Rudy Osborne (Sheridan) over Alex Draper (Thunder Basin) Major decision 8-0
145 — Dawson Goss (Sheridan) over Jais Rose (Thunder Basin) Fall 0:31
152 — Dane Steel (Sheridan) over Cael Porter (Thunder Basin) Dec 3-0
160 — Kelten Crow (Sheridan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 — Terran Grooms (Sheridan) over Deyton Johnson (Thunder Basin) Dec 9-7
195 — Aden Jorgensen (Thunder Basin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) over Aidyn Mitchell (Thunder Basin) Dec 9-4
285 — Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Sidney High School from Sidney, Montana, defeated Sheridan 41-36
106 — Gordan Knapp (Sidney) over Cody Inman (Sheridan) Fall 1:03
113 — Reece Graves (Sidney) over Shooter Vigil (Sheridan) Fall 2:15
120 — Kolten Powers (Sheridan) over Deegan Caranza (Sidney) Fall 3:18
126 — Owen Lonski (Sidney) over Bae-John Heyneman (Sheridan) Fall 0:52
132 — Ben Carlsen (Sidney) over Dylan Goss (Sheridan) Fall 3:12
138 — Rudy Osborne (Sheridan) over Nate Carlsen (Sidney) Dec 7-6
145 — Dawson Goss (Sheridan) over Lance Allen (Sidney) Fall 0:24
152 — Dane Steel (Sheridan) over Zander Burnison (Sidney) Tiebreaker 1 6-3
160 — Aden Graves (Sidney) over Terran Grooms (Sheridan) Technical fall 16-0
170 — Grady Nelson (Sidney) over Kolin Custis (Sheridan) Fall 0:30
182 — Teegan Cutler (Sidney) win by forfeit
195 — Lukas Dregoiw (Sheridan) over Nathan Romo (Sidney) Fall 1:02
220 — Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) over Caleb Klienke (Sidney) Fall 2:39
285 — Chris Larson (Sheridan) over Jesus Gonzales (Sidney) Fall 2:48
Sheridan defeated Natrona County 41-33
106 — Kaden Orr (Natrona County) over Cody Inman (Sheridan) Fall 1:13
113 — Tristen Tromble (Natrona County) over Shooter Vigil (Sheridan) Fall 0:33
120 — Tate Tromble (Natrona County) over Kolten Powers (Sheridan) Decision 7-6
126 — Kael Johnson (Natrona County) over Bae-John Heyneman (Sheridan) Fall 0:36
132 — Dylan Goss (Sheridan) over Austin Blajszczak (Natrona County) Fall 0:49
138 — Rudy Osborne (Sheridan) over Beau Russell (Natrona County) Decision 5-0
145 — Dawson Goss (Sheridan) over Teagan Berdan (Natrona County) Fall 0:27
152 — Kelten Crow (Sheridan) over Jayce Berry (Natrona County) Fall 3:59
160 — Dane Steel (Sheridan) over Tucker Magrum (Natrona County) Major decision 13-3
170 — Terran Grooms (Sheridan) over Billy Brenton (Natrona County) Major decision 14-5
182 — Noah Sides (Natrona County) win by forfeit
195 — Colton Jardiene (Natrona County) over Lukas Dregoiw (Sheridan) medical forfeit
220 — Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) over Jared Markwardt (Natrona County) Fall 1:54
285 — Chris Larson (Sheridan) over Jace Brezina (Natrona County) Fall 3:07
Broncs finish strong with half a team
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team competed with half its team this weekend at the Kelly Walsh Invitational, as several athletes were out sick. The Broncs finished in third place behind hosts Kelly Walsh and Buffalo with a team score of 334.5.
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay — including Isaac Otto, Luca Sinclair, Bonner Wood and Ben Patten — earned third place with a time of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds.
Sheridan’s 200-yard freestyle relay — including Patten, Wood, Dillon Lemon and Lincoln Carroll — earned second with a time of 1:40.81.
Jarret Thompson earned first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.81) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.34).
Patten earned second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.51).
Otto earned second in the 100-yard freestyle (54.54).
The swimmers compete next at home when they host the Sheridan Invitational Jan. 7-8, 2022.
Hastings wins title at Reno Tournament of Champions
RENO, Nev. — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their calendar year Sunday as they competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions.
It was a solid day of competition for the Pokes, as they crowned four individual champions and finished second as a team with 174 points, just two points behind first place Oregon State.
“We saw a lot of improvement today and we got a lot of bonus points which was great to see. We wanted to end this semester on a positive note and that’s exactly what we did,” head wrestling coach Mark Branch said, “I’m encouraged by how we wrestled today and I think it was a great way to end our semester.”
At 174 pounds, Hayden Hastings put on a show, winning his Reno TOC title in dominant fashion. Hastings rolled through the competition, picking up five straight pins to make his way to the finals. This streak of pins included pinning Cael Valencia of Arizona State University who bested Hastings earlier this season at the Cowboy Open.
While he didn’t pin his opponent in the finals Hastings left no doubt controlling the match from start to finish and racking up more than 2 minutes of riding time in his 7-2 victory over Casey Randles of Grandview.