Sheridan volleyball bronze bracket runners-up
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team finished in second place in the Gillette bronze bracket Saturday.
The Lady Broncs defeated Glenrock 2-0 (25-13, 25-7) and beat Sundance 2-1 (24-26, 27-26, 15-11). Sheridan (5-5) then lost to Wheatland in the bronze bracket championship 2-0 (25-18, 25-18).
The Lady Broncs host Natrona County Thursday at the 4A northeast quadrant.
Lady Bronc swimmers beat Buffalo
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team hosted Buffalo Saturday. The Lady Broncs defeated Buffalo 104.5-66.5.
Sheridan won the 200-meter medley relay by 17 seconds with Ivanna Skydan, Korney Fackrell, Hannah Mowry and Lilyahna Hancock. Hancock also won the 200-meter freestyle by five seconds. Fackrell won the 200-meter individual medley by 14 seconds.
Sheridan’s Emily Walton won the 1-meter diving with a score of 220.85. Dube Finnley also won the 100-meter butterfly for Sheridan.
The Lady Broncs beat Buffalo in the 400-meter freestyle medley with Hancock, Mowry, Fackrell and Sarah Munn.
Sheridan travels to Casper to face Kelly Walsh Saturday at 10 a.m.
BH volleyball competes in silver bracket
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team finished in fifth place at the Gillette Invitational silver bracket Saturday.
The Lady Rams (7-5) lost to Rapid City’s Stevens 2-1 (25-21, 25-18) but bounced back and beat Wright 2-0 (25-14, 25-15) and defeated Cheyenne Central 2-1 (25-15, 12-25, 15-11).
Big Horn hosts the Big Horn Invitational Friday and Saturday.
TR volleyball goes 3-0 Saturday
SHERIDAN — The Tongue River High School volleyball team found success in day two of the Wind River Invitational Saturday.
Tongue River (6-3-2) went 3-0 on the day. The Lady Eagles beat Shoshoni 2-0 (25-23, 25-9), Wyoming Indian 2-0 (25-13, 25-12) and Saratoga 2-0 (25-14, 25-20.)
The Lady Eagles play in the Big Horn Invitational Friday and Saturday.
AC volleyball seeking first win
SHERIDAN — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team faced Rock River at Midwest High School and fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11).
The Lady Panthers (0-3) face Buffalo’s junior varsity team at home Thursday.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.