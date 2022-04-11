Sheridan boys soccer beats Cheyenne East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs (6-1) pitched another shutout Saturday as they picked up a 4-0 victory at Cheyenne East.
Dane Steel scored two goals, and Colson Coon and Mathew Ketner each tacked on one of their own.
In seven games this season, the Broncs have allowed just two goals. They return to the field Thursday with a 4 p.m. home contest against Thunder Basin.
Sheridan girls soccer beats Cheyenne East
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs (5-2) extended their winning streak to three games Saturday at Sheridan High School. After taking down Cheyenne Central Friday, they beat Cheyenne East 2-0 less than 24 hours later.
Olivia Ballew provided both Sheridan goals — one in the first half and another in the second.
The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Homer Scott Field.
Sheridan track and field competes at Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team went to Casper for Kelly Walsh’s Trojan Invite Saturday. The Broncs and Lady Broncs combined for six individual victories.
In boys running events, Carter McComb took first in the 100-meter dash (11.02 seconds) and the Broncs’ 4X400-meter relay team won with a time of 3 minutes, 41.56 seconds. In boys field events, Ryan Karajanis won the pole vault, jumping 14 feet, 3 inches, and Texas Tanner claimed the top spot in discus with a throw of 162 feet, 9 inches.
In girls running events, Addie Pendergast won the 100-meter dash (12.56 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.29 seconds).
Sheridan next competes Thursday at the Billings Invitational.
Sheridan College rodeo competes in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals competed at the Casper College rodeo last weekend.
The women’s team finished second behind only Laramie County Community College with 245 points, and the men’s team tied Chadron State College for sixth with 120 points.
Camri Elshere led the way with 120 points in goat tying while Molly Rotenberger added 75. Krissy VanderVoort recorded 50 in breakaway roping.
Bull rider Coby Johnson put up all 120 points for the men’s team.
The Generals have next weekend off before the final rodeo before finals. They head to the University of Wyoming rodeo in Laramie April 22-24.