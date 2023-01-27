Broncs win indoor track event
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys indoor track and field team won the Thunder Basin Triangular Thursday. Big Horn and Tongue River were also participants.
The boys team took first place, while the Lady Broncs finished third behind Thunder Basin and Cody. The combined scores were good for first place.
Sheridan won seven events.
Big Horn’s Dylan Greenough-Groom finished second in the 55-meter in 6.86 seconds and placed third in the 200-meter with a time of 24.20 seconds. Chase Baker and Cameron Guelde both had personal records in their mile races. The 800-meter relay team took third place in 9 minutes, 7 seconds with Ethan Alliot, Baker, Guelde and Owen Petty.
Tongue River established two school records in Gillette. The Eagles finished the 200-meter relay in 1 minute, 43 seconds with Scott Arizona, Derrek Miller, Isaiah Miller and Aiden Watt. Tongue River’s other school record was in the 800-meter relay, finishing in 10 minutes, 32 seconds with Evan Barker, Isaiah Cote, Miller and Cache Vollmer.
Sheridan top results included:
• First place, 55-meter dash, Olivia Hardesty, 7.49 seconds
• First place, triple jump, Callista Roush, 32 feet, 8 inches
• First place, shot put, Josie Ankney, 40 feet, 9.25 inches
• First place, 800-meter run, Robby Miller, 2 minutes, 12 seconds
• First place, 3200-meter run, Austin Akers, 10 minutes, 9 seconds
• First place, 55-meter hurdles, Aiden O’Leary, 8.22 seconds
• First place, high jump, Aiden Roth, 5 feet, 10 inches
Broncs wrestlers defeat Mustangs
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team defeated Natrona County on the road Thursday night, winning 63-15.
The Broncs won 11 of 14 matches for the night. Cache Wood, River Osborne, Kolten Powers, Landon Wood, Dylan Goss, Dawson Goss, Kelten Crow, Dane Steel, Terran Grooms, Colson Coon and Aiden Selcher won their respective weight classes against the Mustangs.