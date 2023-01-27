Indoor State Track 002.jpg
With the finish line in sight Sheridan's Austin Akers quickens his pace to win the 3200-meter run during the State Indoor Track and Field Championship Saturday, March 5, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Broncs win indoor track event

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys indoor track and field team won the Thunder Basin Triangular Thursday. Big Horn and Tongue River were also participants. 

