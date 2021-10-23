Broncs down Bolts, earn No. 1 seed for postseason play
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football traveled to Thunder Basin Friday, beating the hosts 28-20.
Sheridan led 21-17 at the half and didn’t let down, taking the Bolts down on their home field.
“It was a little rough in the first half, but after halftime, the team executed cleanly and trusted the game plan,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said Friday. “The defense settled in the second half and allowed for a high-powered offense.”
The win tonight, and Rock Springs’ 31-15 win over Cheyenne East, brings Sheridan to the No. 1 seed in 4A for football. This also helps the Broncs accomplish one of their season goals — hosting a postseason game.
“It’s a new season,” Mowry said. “Finishing first puts us at home, but it doesn’t guarantee a victory in the first round. We have to get back to work and work hard at practice.”
The Broncs begin postseason play Oct. 30 as the No. 1 seed for 4A, hosting Cheyenne Central, who beat Laramie 58-13 Friday.
Lady Broncs fall to Campbell County
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs dropped a four-set match (25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 23-25) to Campbell County Friday in their last home game of the regular season.
“I thought the kids played very well,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “A few shots here and a few serves there might have been different. I think this team is coming on at the right time of the season. If we work hard this week in practice, it is our goal to go into regionals and upset someone.”
The Lady Broncs will travel to Thunder Basin Saturday for a noon start time.
Lady Broncs prep for conference finals Saturday
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimmers competed in day one of the conference meet in Gillette Friday, earning opportunities to increase their places Saturday during finals.
Preliminaries resulted in several Lady Broncs returning to Saturday action for the finals.
Sheridan’s A 200-yard medley relay team will compete in the finals, as will the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle A relay teams.
Individually, junior Olivia Dannhaus will race in the 200-yard freestyle finals.
Jaylynn Morgan and Abigail Walton will compete in the 50-yard freestyle finals.
Emily Walton and Maggie Moseley will jump in the 1-meter diving finals.
Marly Graham, Kyrra Fenton and Morgan will compete in the 100-yard butterfly finals.
Lilyahna Hancock, Lilly Mountain and Avery McMullen will all compete in the 100-yard freestyle finals.
Graham, Walton and Alexa Rambur compete in the 500-yard freestyle Saturday.
Hancock will compete in the 100-yard backstroke.
Isabel Cleland and Dannhaus will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday.
“(The team) had a pretty good day,” Lady Broncs head coach Brent Moore said Friday. “(I’m) looking forward to moving up in spots (Saturday.)”
Action begins at 9 a.m. in Gillette Saturday.
Lady Rams volleyball shuts down Sundance
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Lady Rams hosted Sundance Friday, winning in three sets — 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 — and clinching the No. 1 seed in their conference heading into regionals.
“The girls gave a 100% team effort today from the girls on the bench to the girls on the court,” Lady Rams head coach Alli Nikont said Friday. “They were poised, focused and confident from point 1 to 25.”
The homecoming win leads them into a 2 p.m. match Saturday at Greybull.
Eagles finish season with win
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football traveled to Glenrock Friday, beating the hosts 42-14.
The Eagles were up 28 to 8 at halftime and didn’t stop pushing for the rest of the game.
Tongue River ended its regular season on a win.
"This gives us a chance," Tongue River Steve Hanson said. "It's out of our hands now."
Hanson said Eli Cummins had a big not on offense, running for three touchdowns and throwing for two.
"The coordinators and the coaching staff had great game plans, and the boys executed the game plan well," Hanson said.
The Eagles finished their regular season Friday 5-4 overall and 3-4 in 2A East.
Lady Eagles volleyball downs Wright
DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball hosted Wright Friday, beating the guests in three sets, 29-27, 25-20, 25-20.
“It wasn’t our best game, but it’s always good to get a win,” Lady Eagles head coach Janelle Manore said.
The Lady Eagles return to the court Saturday in Cowley, where they’ll take on Rocky Mountain at 2 p.m.
Lady Panthers win set, fall to Hulett
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School hosted Hulett Friday, losing in a competitive four games, 25-11, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18.
The Lady Panthers started out slow, losing the first two sets. The team came back in the third set to win 25-18 and fell with the same score in the fourth set.
The Lady Panthers head to Ten Sleep Saturday for a 4 p.m. match.
Hawks losing to Quake in second period on first night
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks traveled to play the Yellowstone Quake Friday, losing in the second period 4-2 to the hosts.
A full recap of the weekend hockey action will be included in Monday’s edition of The Sheridan Press.