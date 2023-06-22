Eight local rodeo athletes compete in Broadus, Montana
SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County kids competed at the 60th annual Broadus Little Levi Rodeo Saturday in Montana.
Paisley Rice of Dayton was the Senior Girls All-Around Champion and won a saddle. Rice earned second in goat tying, fourth in steer riding, fifth in breakaway roping and crepe paper race with Amanda Hohnhorst, sixth in barrels, 10th in pole bending and 13th in flag race.
Mya Gorzalka was the Pee Wee Girls All-around Champion and Lil Miss Little Levi Rodeo by winning the horsemanship, impromptu and modeling. Gorzalka also took second is dummy roping, third in goat tail untying, fourth in key hold race and fifth in stick horse race.
Kolby Smith of Sheridan earned second place in senior steer riding. Tildyn Gorzalka earned second in goats and sixth in flag race. Tru Anesi of Ranchester was third in pole bending, sixth in goat tying and third in barrels. Gavin Gorzalka earned second in goat tying, third in calf riding, fourth in barrel racing and fifth in flag race. Kya Torrence was third in goat tying, fifth in dummy roping, eigth in pole bending and 12th in barrel racing. Kamryn Carden went ninth in pole bending and 10th in goat tying.
Troopers lose to team from Arkansas
SHERIDAN — The Troopers baseball team lost to Bryant, Arkansas Wednesday night in Omaha, falling 9-7.
The Troopers continue play at the College World Series Jay Classic against Fremont, Nebraska at 11 a.m. Thursday.