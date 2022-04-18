Cody beats Sheridan Mavericks
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Mavericks lacrosse team lost to the Cody Warriors 21-3 Saturday at Sheridan High School’s Homer Scott Field.
Sheridan scored one goal in each of the three quarters, but Cody tallied six in the first quarter alone and added at least four in each of the final three quarters.
The Mavericks return to the field in Cody Saturday.
Montana State crushes Wyoming at SHS
SHERIDAN — In a game played at Sheridan High School’s Homer Scott Field, Montana State’s club lacrosse team dominated the University of Wyoming 23-9 Saturday. The contest capped a day hosted by the Sheridan Lacrosse Club.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and kept piling on. Their best quarter was the third, when they scored 11 goals. The Cowboys outscored Montana State 5-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.