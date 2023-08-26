Bronc football wins season opener
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School football team started its season with a win. The Broncs defeated Cheyenne Central on the road, winning 26-7.
The defending champions found themselves down 7-0 by the end of the first quarter. Gilbertson kicked a field goal early in the second quarter to get on the board. Quarterback Dom Berrettini scored on a four-yard keeper to take the lead, 10-7. A 21-yard rushing TD by Nahir Aguirre with 1:21 left in the second quarter had the Broncs leading 17-7 at the half.
The Indians had an opportunity to be within one possession but their field goal was blocked by Dane Steel. Steel proved to be a vertical threat as well as he caught a handful of passes from Berrettini for chunk plays.
Terran Grooms scored a six-yard rushing TD with 7:22 left. The defense also forced a safety toward the end of the game. The Bronc defensive line led by Alex Haswell was able to land pressure on the Central quarterback.
Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South (0-1) Friday at 6 p.m. for its home opener.
Alicke wins girls cross-country race
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cross-country teams competed at the Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Invitational Friday to begin their seasons.
The boys team placed in fourth place out of 11 teams. The Lady Broncs placed second out of seven teams.
Kayley Alicke finished in first place in the 5,000 meter run finals in 19:59.74.
Landrum Wiley placed second out of 76 runners in 16:53.69. Jacob Alicke placed ninth in 18 minutes.
SHS volleyball splits to begin season
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team split a pair of games at the Lander Invitational to start its season. The Broncs narrowly lost to Cody 3-0 (12-25, 22-25, 17-25). Sheridan then picked up a victory against Lander 3-2 (22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11).
The Broncs will face competition at the Gillette Invitational Sept. 1-2.
Rams volleyball moves to gold bracket
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team started their season 3-0 on the first day of the season Friday at the Douglas Invitational. The undefeated performance allowed the Rams to play in Saturday’s gold bracket tournament.
In game one, the Rams Newcastle 2-0 (27-25, 25-18). Then beat Glenrock 2-0 (25-18, 25-14). The Rams closed the night be defeating Wheatland 2-1 (12-25, 25-19, 17-15).
Lady Ram, Lady Eagle finishes first and second
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn and Tongue River cross country teams competed at the Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Invitational Friday in the junior varsity division.
Big Horn’s Ava Byrd won the race in 22:26.56. Grace Perkins led the Lady Eagles by placing second in 22:41.62. Tongue River’s Isaiah Cote received eighth in 20:16.77.
TR volleyball begins Masters era
SHERIDAN — The Tongue River High School volleyball started the season under head coach Kristen Masters. The Eagles split a pair and won a game at the North Big Horn County Tournament.
TR split games against Rocky Mountain and Worland. The Eagles also defeated Burlington 2-0 (25-24, 25-19).
TR’s Tremain hits golf PR
SHERIDAN — The Tongue River golf teams played at the Moorcroft Invitational Friday.
Braxton Tremain placed second with a career-low 72 strokes. Freshman Easton Lewis placed fifth with 85 strokes.
Savannah Tremain led the Lady Eagles in sixth place with a career-low 113.
The Eagles play at Worland Sept. 1.