sports collage stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Troopers remain undefeated in conference; beats Gillette 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated the Gillette Riders in a doubleheader. The Troopers defeated Gillette 4-1 in game one and won 7-3 in game three. The Troopers remain the lone undefeated team in conference play. 

