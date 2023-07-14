Troopers remain undefeated in conference; beats Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated the Gillette Riders in a doubleheader. The Troopers defeated Gillette 4-1 in game one and won 7-3 in game three. The Troopers remain the lone undefeated team in conference play.
Sheridan plays Rock Springs on the road Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m.
Spielman beats mass majority of field
SHERIDAN — Recent Sheridan High School graduate Samantha Spielman finished in 18th place at the High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas out of 195 golfers in the field. She shot a 73, 77 and 79 in the three-day tournament.
Spielman will join the University of Wyoming golf team this fall.