Tongue River varsity football routs Sheridan JV 42-7
DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles beat the Sheridan Broncs’ junior varsity squad 42-7 Saturday morning at Tongue River High School.
Sheridan challenged the Eagles early. The Broncs led 7-0 after one quarter.
But in the last three quarters, the Eagles put up 35 points while holding the Broncs to just one touchdown.
TR senior quarterback Eli Cummins tossed three touchdowns and ran for another to push his team to 2-0 this season.
Tongue River was originally supposed to play Thermopolis, and Sheridan JV was scheduled to face Riverton, but both opponents had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
Big Horn runners set personal records at Friday meet
BIG HORN — The Big Horn cross-country team had a strong showing at Buffalo Friday.
Ethan Alliot finished in less than 20 minutes. He and Gideon Partenheimer both shaved two full minutes off their times from last year. Chase Baker set a personal best for the course by nearly four and a half minutes.
Big Horn volleyball wins Gillette tourney bracket, Sheridan drops two of three
SHERIDAN — Competing at the Gillette Invitational Saturday, the Big Horn Lady Rams won the Bronze Bracket while the Sheridan Lady Broncs lost two of three games.
Big Horn beat Wheatland (28-30, 25-21, 15-10) and Gering, Nebraska, (28-26, 25-20) to claim the title.
“An amazing defensive and team effort today,” head coach Alli Nikont said.
The Lady Broncs began the day with a two-set win (25-15, 25-14) over Glenrock. They couldn’t pull out the last two matches, losing to Douglas 2-0 (19-25, 23-25) and Buffalo 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 4-15).
Sheridan tennis competes in Cheyenne and Torrington
SHERIDAN — Sheridan tennis traveled to Cheyenne and Torrington for three matches Friday and Saturday. The boys team now holds a 4-4 record while the girls sit at 6-1.
Friday against Cheyenne Central
Boys
• Reed Rabon defeated Isaiah Rigg in two sets (7-5, 6-0) in No. 1 singles.
• Luke Lawson lost to Jackson Cook in two sets (7-6, 7-6) in No. 2 singles.
• Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick lost to Justin Van Kirk and Nathaniel Thornell in two sets (6-3, 6-1) in No. 1 doubles.
• Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost lost to Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley in two sets (6-2, 7-6) in No. 2 doubles.
• Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton lost to Mike Ellison and Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado in two sets (6-3, 6-3) in No. 3 doubles.
Girls
• Sydni Bilyeu lost to Ashli Smedley in two sets (6-2, 6-3) in No. 1 singles.
• Alli Ligocki defeated Quincy Dereemer in two sets (6-2, 7-6) in No. 2 singles.
• Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog defeated Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown in two sets (6-1, 6-4) in No. 1 doubles.
• Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson lost to Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler in two sets (7-5, 6-2) in No. 2 doubles.
• Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn defeated Katie Thompson and Kashli Brown in two sets (6-3, 6-4) in No. 3 doubles.
Friday against Cheyenne East
Boys
• Rabon defeated Nick Colgen in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in No. 1 singles.
• Lawson lost to Logan Davis in two sets (6-2, 6-2) in No. 2 singles.
• Woodrow and Hamrick defeated Ryan Johnson and Tyler McCulloch in two sets (6-2, 6-2) in No. 1 doubles.
• Bujans and Jost defeated Gyce Franklin and Landon Schutz in two sets (6-3, 6-3) in No. 2 doubles.
The remaining Friday matches were rained out.
Saturday against Torrington
Boys
• Rabon defeated Aidyn Saucedo in two sets (6-1, 6-1) in No. 1 singles.
• Lawson defeated Gabe Russell in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in No. 2 singles.
• Woodrow and Hamrick defeated Isaac Bartlett and Cody Clayton in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in No. 1 doubles.
• Bujans and Jost defeated Adam Firminhac and Ben Firminhac in two sets (6-3, 7-6) in No. 2 doubles.
• Brown and Hutton defeated Jorey Asmus and Remi Bremmer in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in No. 3 doubles.
Girls
• Bilyeu defeated Bethany Winibald in two sets (6-3, 6-1) in No. 1 singles.
• Ligocki defeated Jacee Shields in two sets (6-1, 6-4) in No. 2 singles.
• Katschke and Herzog defeated Kayla Watson and Kassidy Hurley in two sets (6-0, 6-3) in No. 1 doubles.
• Mitzel and Lawson defeated Jamyne West and Shaelee Jackson in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in No. 2 doubles.
• Jensen and Venn defeated Julianna Russell and Karlee Foy in two sets (6-0, 6-0) in No. 3 doubles.