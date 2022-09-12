SHS tennis teams dominate at home
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams hosted Campbell County and Thunder Basin Saturday. The Broncs boys and girls team both beat the pair of opponents.
Jake Woodrow defeated his Campbell County opponent 6-1, 6-1. Sean Brown easily won his singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Huib Verbeek and Cael Hamrick won their doubles matches 6-2, 6-2. Peter Larosa and Luca Sinclair also won their doubles match 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
It was the doubles teams that carried the girls team over Campbell County. Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki swept their opponent 6-0, 6-0. Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu won 6-3, 6-1. May Lawson and Avery Quarterman took home the win 6-2, 6-2.
The Sheridan boys and girls teams won every match against Thunder Basin. Woodrow swept his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Brown won his match 6-1, 6-2. Verbeek and Hamrick won their doubles match 6-1, 6-2. Peter Jost and Landis Zebroski won 6-4, 6-1. Larosa and Sinclair won their match 6-2, 6-0.
For the girls team, Sydni Bilyeu beat her Thunder Basin opponent 6-4, 6-4. Mia Rabon also won her singles match in close fashion 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Mia Rabon and Ligocki won their doubles match 7-5, 6-3. Katschke and Ella Bilyeu won 6-2, 6-4. Lawson and Quarterman won in style 6-1, 6-0.
SHS Lady Bronc swimmers compete at Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls swimming team competed at the Cheyenne East Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Broncs took sixth place out of 12 teams. Cheyenne Central won the invitational.
The best for Sheridan was when senior Olivia Dannhaus took third place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 34.11 seconds.
SHS volleyball falls to Cody
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball fell to Cody in three games on the road Saturday, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14.
The team returns to the court when it travels to Thunder Basin Friday.
SHS XC competes well in Bozeman
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country teams competed in Bozeman, Montana, Saturday. The girls finished fourth as a team and the boys finished third. Austin Akers placed sixth and Landrum Wiley placed 10th.
Big Horn defeats Tongue River to win invitational
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team won its hosted invitational Saturday.
The Lady Rams started their Saturday by defeating Lingle-Fort Laramie 25-12, 25-21. Big Horn then won the semifinal game against Wright 25-20, 25-14.
Big Horn then defeated in-county rival Tongue River in three sets.
The Lady Rams won the first set 25-17. Tongue River took the second set 25-20. The Rams won the Big Horn Invitational by defeating the Lady Eagles 15-8 in the third set.
Hawks win season-opener
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks opened their season Friday at Riley Arena in Cody in front of 350 fans. The Hawks defeated the Yellowstone Quake 4-2.
The Hawks won the game by dominating power plays and power kills. Sheridan went four for four on the power play. The Quake was 0 for 6 on its power play opportunities. Yellowstone scored the first goal just 26 seconds in the game.
Sheridan player Wyatt Noble evened the score on his power play goal. Hawk forward Ryan McKenna scored a pair of power play goals less than two minutes apart to take a 3-1 lead in the second period. Makhai Sparks scored the lone goal of the third quarter to claim a two-goal victory.
The Hawks played the Quake Saturday night as well. Sheridan fell 4-1. Yellowstone was two for four on power plays. The Hawks didn’t capitalize, going 0 for 3. The lone Hawk goal was scored by McKenna in the second period.
The Hawks have their home-opener at the M&M Center Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Butte.