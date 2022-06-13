Troopers sweep Evanston
SHERIDAN — The American Legion baseball Sheridan Troopers hosted Evanston Friday, beating the team twice in doubleheader action.
In game one, Sheridan shut out the visitors 10-0, while in game two the Troopers added one run to another shut out, 11-0.
Both were league games, bringing Sheridan's season record to 19-5.
The Troopers play again Tuesday at Jackson in a doubleheader, followed by a doubleheader vs. Cody Wednesday.
Rodeoers compete at state
SHERIDAN — Several local rodeo athletes competed at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Sheridan and Buffalo last week, culminating into Saturday evening's final performance.
Several local athletes will continue on to National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette July 17-23.
Event leaders at the end of the week of competition who will compete at Nationals, from Sheridan County, include:
• Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in breakaway roping with 201 points and third in goat tying with 208 points.
• Parkman's Cooper Justus finished second in reined cow horse with 198.75 points.
• Clearmont's Norris Graves finished third in saddle bronc with 151 points.
• Arvada's Chance Sorenson finished third in steer wrestling with 191.5 points.
The top four point-earners in each event advance to Nationals in Gillette in July.
Sheridan County results for State are as follows:
• Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in breakaway roping, third in goat tying and 17th in team roping.
• Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished fifth in barrel racing, 33rd in breakaway roping, 11th in goat tying and eighth in pole bending.
• Sheridan's Amia Koltiska finished 31st in barrel racing and 20th in pole bending.
• Parkman's Cooper Justus finished fifth in reined cow horse and fifth in boys cutting.
• Clearmont's Norris Graves finished third in saddle bronc.
• Arvada's Chance Sorenson finished ninth in steer wrestling.
• Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht finished 30th in team roping.