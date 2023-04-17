Sheridan soccer falls to Laramie
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer lost to Laramie 3-0 on the road Saturday.
The team continues action Monday at Thunder Basin.
Track teams compete in Trojan Invite
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School track and field teams competed at the Trojan Invitational at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Thursday.
Sheridan's Addie Pendergast ran 23.58 seconds in the 200-meter dash for an all-time state record.
Sheridan girls finished second with 148 points, and Sheridan boys finished second with 89.5 points.
Teams compete again Thursday in Sheridan for the Gary Benson Memorial meet.
Top three results for Sheridan teams include:
Girls
200-meter dash
• First place, Addie Pendergraft, 23.58 seconds
400-meter dash
• Second place, Averi Sullivan, 1 minute, 1.78 seconds
800-meter run
• Third place, Kayley Alicke, 2 minutes, 38.75 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Second place, Kayley Alicke, 5 minutes, 35.67 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Addie Pengergast, 46.86 seconds
• Second place, Maggie Turpin, 48.5 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Maggie Turpin, Savannah Sutton, Adriane Galloway, fourth name not listed) 4 minutes, 33.97 seconds
Pole vault
• First place, Lilly Charest, 11 feet
Long jump
• Third place, Callista Roush, 16 feet, 10.5 inches
Triple jump
• First place, Callista Roush, 35 feet, 1.25 inches
Shot put
• First place, Josie Ankney, 40 feet, 10 inches
Discus
• First place, Jaylynn Morgan, 119 feet, 10 inches
Boys
200-meter dash
• Second place, Aiden Roth, 22.7 seconds
400-meter dash
• Second place, Patrick Aasby, 52.22 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Cameron Perez, 40.85 seconds
Track teams compete in Upton
BIG HORN — Arvada-Clearmont, Big Horn and Tongue River high school track and field teams competed at the Mick Tonkel Classic track and field meet in Upton Friday.
Big Horn boys finished first as a team with 149 points, followed by Tongue River in second with 128 points. Tongue River girls finished third with 87 points.
Teams compete again Thursday in Sheridan for the Gary Benson Memorial meet.
Top three results for all Sheridan County teams include:
Girls
400-meter dash
• Third place, Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River, 1 minute, 8.89 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Third place, Giuliana DeLuca, Big Horn, 6 minutes, 13.72 seconds
3,200-meter run
• First place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 13 minutes, 39.75 seconds
• Third place, Elizabeth Heser, Tongue River, 14 minutes, 37.30 seconds
100-meter hurdles
• Second place, Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 18.49 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Raegan McLaughlin, Big Horn, 51.15 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 53.04 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River, 55.45 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn, 4 minutes, 35.69 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 11 minutes, 21.37 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River, 12 minutes, 54.9 seconds
Long jump
• Third place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 14 feet, 1.75 inches
Triple jump
• Third place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 31 feet, 9.5 inches
Shot put
• Third place, Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 28 feet, 2 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
• First place, Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 12.26 seconds
200-meter dash
• First place, Dylan Greenough-Groom, Big Horn, 23.97 seconds
• Third place, Dawson Richards, Big Horn, 24.74 seconds
400-meter dash
• First place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 53.66 seconds
1,600-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 51.57 seconds
• Second place, Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 5 minutes, 9.37 seconds
• Third place, Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 5 minutes, 10.08 seconds
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Peirce Fuhrman, Tongue River, 12 minutes, 43.17 seconds
• Third place, Marcus Schweider, Tongue River, 16 minutes, 23 seconds
110-meter hurdles
• First place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 17.58 seconds
• Second place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 18.02 seconds
• Third place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 18.25 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 43.82 seconds
• Second place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 44.39 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 44.6 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 3 minutes, 45.12 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River, 3 minutes, 54.15 seconds
Sprint medley relay
• First place, Tongue River, 3 minutes, 57.87 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 9 minutes, 6.68 seconds
Long jump
• First place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 18 feet, 10 inches
• Third place, Avon Barney, Big Horn, 18 feet, 6.75 inches.
Triple jump
• Third place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 39 feet, 1.5 inches
Pole vault
• Third place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 10 feet, 6 inches
Discus
• First place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 144 feet, 4 inches
Shot put
• Third place, Will Taylor, Big Horn, 40 feet
Boys lacrosse topple MT competition
SHERIDAN — Sheridan boys lacrosse team toppled Montana competition over the weekend.
The Mavericks beat Butte 12-1, and the team beat Helena 10-9.
The Mavericks will host their first and only home games of the season Saturday against Helena and Cody at the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. campus, located at 5 Lane Lane in Sheridan.
High school rodeo competes in first spring rodeo
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County rodeo athletes competed in Laramie Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Abagail Olson of Sheridan finished eighth in barrel racing with a time of 15.57 seconds, 25th in breakaway roping, 10th in goat tying and 23th in pole bending.
Deblin Cole finished 30th in barrel racing, 11th in breakaway roping and 15th in pole bending.
Clearmont's Karina Mysse finished 17th in goat tying.
Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht finished 30th in team roping.
On Saturday, Olson finished second in barrel racing with a time of 15.706 seconds, 18th in breakaway roping, 13th in goat tying and 16th in pole bending.
Cole finished 22nd in barrel racing, 30th in breakaway roping and 33rd in pole bending.
Mysse finished 10th in goat tying.
Albrecht finished 16th in team roping.