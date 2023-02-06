Aqua Broncs qualify many for state
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team placed second out of six teams at the 4A East Conference meet at Cheyenne East.
Freshman Ben Forsythe placed first in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Broncs placed first in the 200-yard free relay with the help of Tobey Green, Forsythe, Luca Sinclair and Skylar Mayo.
Head coach Brent Moore said his team exceeded expectations and qualified 15 out of 21 swimmers for the state meet, four of which are first-time qualifiers.
The state meet is Feb. 17 and 18 in Gillette.
SHS wrestlers beat Laramie, South
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling teams bested Laramie and Cheyenne South Saturday. The Broncs have now won 45 straight Wyoming duals.
The Broncs dominated Laramie 65-14.
Sheridan had 11 winners: Cache Wood, River Osborne, Kolten Powers, Landon Wood, Keegan Rager, Kelton Crow, Dane Steel, Terran Grooms, Kolin Custis, Brandon Vela and Jon Henry Justice.
Sheridan also beat South 64-15. The Broncs had 11 winners once again: Cache Wood, Osborne, Cody Dunham, Kolten Powers, Dylan Goss, Steel, Grooms, Custis, Vela and Brodyn Buchanan. The Lady Broncs defeated South 12-0. Only a pair of matches were in play and Allyson Bauer and Ty Harrald won their 105-class matchups. The Lady Broncs lost to Laramie 18-6. The Lady Broncs won one of four matches and Paityn Covolo won the 125-pound match.
The Sheridan wrestling teams face Campbell County in Gillette Thursday at 5 p.m.
TR wrestlers compete at Greybull
DAYTON — The Tongue River wrestling team placed 11th out of 14 teams at the Greybull Invitational.
Caleb Vollmer placed second at 160 pounds. Aiden Collingwood and AJ Moline placed third in their respective classes.
The Eagles will face off against Sundance Feb. 9.
Hawks split Butte series
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks Hawks lost to Butte Friday, then bested the Cobras for the first time this season Saturday.
The Hawks fell 8-6 Friday night in Montana. Makhai Sparks scored his first of two goals to start the game, but Butte scored four unanswered goals in the first period.
Sheridan defeated Butte 6-3 Saturday night. Sparks and Teejay Torgrimson scored a pair of goals each in the victory. Sheridan goalie Patric Loeffler stopped 51 of 54 shots.
Nordic Broncs compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic ski team raced in Casper over the weekend.
Friday was the classic race and Kayley Alicke placed ninth out of 36 girls. Jacob Alicke finished in 22nd place on the boys side.
Alicke placed fourth in Saturday’s girls freestyle race. SeanKyle Taylor placed 29th to lead the boys team.
The Broncs next compete Feb 10 and 11 in Cody.
18U Hawks share series in Pinedale
SHERIDAN — The Under-18 Hawks hockey team blanked Pinedale 9-0 Saturday night, then dropped 6-5 Sunday morning.
Garrett Way and Jesse Wilson each scored a pair of goals Saturday. The Hawks outshot Pinedale 48-31, but then were outshot 30-23 Sunday.
The Hawks wrap up the regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. at the M&M’s Center as they face Casper.
Sheridan hosts Bozeman Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
19U Girls Hawks split with Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Under-19 girls Hawks hockey team split the series with Gillette over the weekend at the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks lost 3-2 Saturday despite outshooting the Grizzlies 50-16. It was only the second loss suffered loss in regulation this season.
The Hawks played their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon and beat Gillette 3-1. Sheridan outshot the Grizzlies 59-13. Brooke Alexander, Georgia Gould and McKenna Bales scored goals for Sheridan.
The state tournament is Feb. 10-12 in Gillette. The Hawks earned the No. 1 seed.