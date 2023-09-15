Sheridan County golf teams compete at state
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School hosted day one of the 4A State Golf Championship Tournament Friday at the Powder Horn Golf Course, while Big Horn and Tongue River high school golfers traveled to Newcastle for the Upton-hosted event.
After day one, Sheridan girls sat in second place to Natrona County by 10 strokes, with the Casper squad notching 256 to Sheridan's 266.
Sheridan's Gabi Wright sat in second place with a total of 84 strokes, followed by Shelbi Gardner in sixth with a 90, Camryn Wagner and Chloe Jorgenson tied for seventh with 92s and Makena Mowry in 40th place with a 126.
The Broncs sit in second to last place at 344 strokes. Sheridan's Garrett Spielman leads the boys team, currently in a three-way tie for third place with 77 strokes, followed by Connor Bateson in 19th, Cole Bunting in 32nd and Anderson Murray in 42nd.
The Broncs teams continue Saturday at the Powder Horn.
Tongue River girls are in last place in the tournament, with Tongue River's Baylie May sitting in fourth with a 102, followed by Savannah Tremain who shot a 130 on day one and Talitha Winfrey with a 158.
Big Horn's Sydni Gray shot a 123 on day one.
Tongue River boys sit in fourth place with a team total of 420 on day one. Braxton Tremain sits in fifth place with an 89, followed immediately by Easton Lewis in sixth with a 94. Liam O'Harra shot a 100 on day one, Nickolas Cain shot a 137 and Drew Logan heads into day two with a 166.
Big Horn had no boys qualify for the state tournament. Big Horn and Tongue River players continue Saturday for the final day of championship tournament action.
Tongue River football downs Upton-Sundance
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football team downed Upton-Sundance at home, 44-0, Thursday.
The team next plays Torrington on the road Friday.
Sheridan swimmers compete at Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimmers competed in Gillette Friday.
The team competed in duals against Campbell County and Thunder Basin. Results were not available at press time.
The Lady Broncs will host Kelly Walsh for a dual Saturday.
Sheridan tennis players compete at regionals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis teams finished the first of a two-day regional tournament in Gillette Friday.
Sheridan girls sit in fourth place with 19 points, while the boys sit in third with 23 points.
No. 2 girls doubles team of Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn face Cody for the regional championship Saturday.
No. 2 boys singles Sean Brown faces Nathan Preator of Powell for the regional championship.
No. 3 boys doubles team of Cody Moeller and Bridger Mortensen will face the Powell team for the regional championship.
Action continues Saturday in Gillette.
Volleyball teams compete Friday
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Arvada-Clearmont high schools all competed in matches Friday.
Sheridan hosted Thunder Basin for its homecoming game. Scores were not available at press time. Sheridan plays Campbell County on the road at noon Saturday.
Big Horn hosted Wright for homecoming and dominated the guests 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-16).
Arvada-Clearmont traveled to Kaycee Friday. Scores were not available at press time. The Lady Panthers host Hulett Saturday at 2 p.m.