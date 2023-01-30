Aqua Broncs compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swimming team competed in Gillette over the weekend and the boys team finished second place out of 10 teams, only being bested by Lander Valley. The Broncs had four top-3 finishes.
Sophomore Maggie Turpin took first place in girls 1-meter diving.
Sheridan placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with Joey Harper, Luca Sinclair , Troy Waugh and Ben Forsythe. Rio Tanner took third place in boys 1-meter diving. Freshman Forsythe placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke.
The boys swimming team competes Feb. 3-4 in Cheyenne for the conference meet.
Hawks sweep Badlands
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks got the best of the Sabres on the road and won both games over the weekend.
The Hawks beat the Sabres 3-2 in a shootout Friday night. Sheridan’s first lead of the game was after the shootout. Teejay Torgrimson scored a power play goal and Tie Schumacher tied the game to force overtime. Josh Humphreys scored the game-winning score in the shootout.
The Hawks shut out Badlands 5-0 Saturday night. Sheridan had five goal scorers: Dalton Thomas, Humphreys, Torgrimson, Parker Norling and Schumacher.
The Hawks travel to Butte to take on the Cobras Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
19U Hawks win four games in three days
SHERIDAN — The under-19 girls Hawks hockey team were perfect over the weekend on the road.
The Hawks defeated Jackson 5-2 Friday. Sheridan then completed the sweep Saturday morning, winning 3-1. The Hawks then played in Pinedale later in the day and won 5-1. Sheridan edged Pinedale 3-2 Sunday morning. The Hawks scored the first three goals in their last contest of the weekend. Avery Nikirk scored the first pair and Mallorie Akers scored what become the game-winning goal.
Sheridan goalie Breann Charlebois allowed just six goals on 79 shots.
The Hawks are 16-1-1 and have locked the first seed for the playoffs.
The Hawks host Gillette Friday at 4:15 p.m. at the M&M's Center.