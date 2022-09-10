Rams football defeats Upton-Sundance
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School football team hit the road to play Upton-Sundance Friday, beating the hosts 40-6.
The Rams take to the road again Sept. 16, competing against Glenrock starting at 7 p.m.
Sheridan girls swimmers travel for duals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swim team traveled to Laramie to compete Friday in duals against Laramie, Evanston and Rock Springs. Sheridan overpowered Rock Springs 107 points to 73, lost to laramie 82 points to 100 and beat Evanston 116 to 62 points.
The Lady Broncs had several first-place finishes, including the 200-yard medley relay (Ivanna Skydan, Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan, Lilly Mountain); Morgan in the 100-yard butterfly; Dannhaus in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke; and the 400-yard freestyle relay (Dannhaus, Morgan, Alexa Rambur, Mountain).
The Lady Broncs hop back in the water in Cheyenne for the Cheyenne East invitational Saturday.
Sheridan volleyball hosts Natrona County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball hosted Natrona County for its homecoming game Friday at 5 p.m., losing in three games to the guests.
“We had some moments of great leadership and discipline in the second set,” head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said.
Sheridan travels to Cody for a 1 p.m. match Saturday.
Big Horn, TR golfers travel to Lusk
SHERIDAN — Big Horn and Tongue River high school golfers competed at the Lusk Invitational Friday.
Teams played in the cold rain but powered through, Tongue River head coach Karla Hill said.
Tongue River boys and girls both placed third as a team. Individually, Annie Keller was fifth and Baylie May finished eighth. Braxton Tremain finished second on the boys side.
"We are focusing this next week on state in Wright on the 16th and 17th," Hill said.
For Big Horn, Ellie Holbrook placed in the top 10 on the girls side. The cold weather tested the team, head coach Lamont Clabaugh said, which set back progress for the young team but provided good practice in less than ideal conditions.
"They were by no means happy with their play today but persevered and made the most out of the experience," Clabaugh said.
Teams compete at state in Wright Sept. 16-17.
Volleyball teams compete in Big Horn
BIG HORN — Big Horn and Tongue River high school volleyball teams competed in day one of the Big Horn Invitational Friday.
Big Horn saw success in all three matches, beating all of the team's opponents in two sets: Upton (25-10, 25-14), Big Piney (25-15, 25-6) and Lingle Ft. Laramie (25-21, 25-16).
Tongue River went 2-1 on the day, losing to Riverside but coming back to overpower Lusk and Burlington. Set scores were not available by press time.
Big Horn hosts home meet
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School cross-country team hosted its home meet at the Big Horn Equestrian Center Friday morning amid the poor weather.
Big Horn boys finished second as a team with 59 points to Rocky Mountain's 25 points. The girls team did not have enough runners for a team score.
Individually, Ethan Alliot came on top for the Rams, finishing fifth in the boys division with a time of 19 minutes, 27.9 seconds. Gabe Schons finished ninth, running 19:47.
"Growth is the name of the game at this point in the season," Big Horn head coach Tish Cooper said after the meet, noting several personal improvements of her runners.
Big Horn turns around to run at Chief Nation Saturday.
ACHS battles Buffalo freshmen
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball played Buffalo High School's freshmen volleyball team Thursday, losing 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20).
The Lady Panthers travel to Kaycee Friday for their next matchup.