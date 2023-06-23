Troopers split games in Omaha
SHERIDAN — The Troopers baseball team split a pair of games Thursday at the College World Series Jay Classic in Omaha.
Sheridan defeated Fremont, Nebraska 15-3. Michael Greer hit four RBIs and Cael Hamrick went two of three and the plate and added a pair of RBIs. The Troopers then fell 10-2 to Millard, Nebraska.
The Troopers continue play in Omaha against Rapid City and Kearney, Nebraska, Friday with first pitches at 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Hawks hires assistant coach
SHERIDAN — The Hawks hockey team hired Cameron Dimmitt as an assistant coach. Dimmitt was born and raised in Howell, Michigan and played two seasons in the NA3HL's Cleveland Lumberjacks. He was named the 2011-2012 NA3HL's Rookie of the Year well as being the league's top points earner and leader in assists. Following his time in the juniors, he played college hockey at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and then at Davenport University. Dimmitt continued play in Sweden and the east coast. He retired from playing professionally last year.
Hawks head coach JJ Santagata commented on the new hire.
"Dimmitt brings a tremendous amount of high level hockey experience to the Sheridan Jr. Hawks Program," Santagata said. "We are excited to have him joining me on the bench and anticipate he will be a big part of our success in the coming seasons."