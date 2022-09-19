4A Regional Golf Tournament 007web.jpg
Sheridan's Gabi Wright gets a clean pick from 135-yards out on the ninth hole at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course during the 4A Regional Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Spielman wins girls golf state championship

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams performed at the 4A State Championship Friday and Saturday at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. 

