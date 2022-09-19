Spielman wins girls golf state championship
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams performed at the 4A State Championship Friday and Saturday at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs.
Senior Lady Bronc Samantha Spielman placed first, scoring 73 in both round one and two. Gabi Wright placed sixth. Shelbi Gardner’s 177 score was good for 10th place out of 43 golfers. The Lady Broncs came in second place out of nine teams.
Sheridan’s Brock Owings tied Kelly Walsh’s Josh Lane, but then lost in a playoff. Owings’ 146 earned him second place. Garrett Spielman placed 12th out of 49 golfers. The boys team placed sixth out of eight teams.
Lady Bronc swimmers lose in close meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team was narrowly defeated in Saturday’s home meet. Kelly Walsh won the meet 94-87.
The Lady Broncs won the 200-meter medley relay with Lilyahna Hancock, Olivia Dannhaus, Ivanna Skydan and Lilly Mountain. Jaylynn Morgan won the 200-meter freestyle by over three seconds. Morgan also won the 100-meter butterfly. Mountain came in first in the 200-meter individual medley. Sheridan’s Maggie Turpin took first place in the 1-meter diving. Dannhaus won the 100-meter breaststroke.
SHS volleyball falls to Camels
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team battled but lost to Campbell County in Saturday’s home game. The Lady Broncs (4-12) won the first match 25-20, but dropped the last three matches 25-17, 25-14, 25-14. Sheridan plays at the Casper Invitational Sept. 24 and 25.
BH volleyball easily downs Hot Springs County
BIG HORN — The Big Horn volleyball team defeated Hot Springs County in all three sets in Thermopolis Saturday. The Lady Rams (17-3) bested the Lady Bobcats (1-10) 25-13, 25-17, 25-10. Saydee Zimmer and Kate Mohrmann led the Lady Rams with 12 kills. Peyton McLaughlin and Emma Prior had a perfect serving percentage. Mohrmann and Emme Mullinax both had a pair of blocks. Mullinax led with 16 digs. Prior had 28 of 25 assists.
Big Horn plays at Tongue River this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Rams golfers compete as individuals at state
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School golfers played at the 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright. The Rams didn’t have enough golfers to place team scores, as they had two girls and one boy. Elizabeth Holbrook placed seventh out of 22 golfers. Lizzy Arcarese came in 21st. Freshman Walker Mitchell scored a 311 as the only boy representation for Big Horn.
TR football defeats Upton-Sundance for first time
DAYTON — A lightning delay prevented The Sheridan Press from reporting the final score of Tongue River’s football game before press time Friday night. The Eagles (3-0) defeated Upton-Sundance on the road 20-8. Connor Cummins threw for two TDs.
“We had some adversity with penalties, but the team battled and played until the end,” Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said. “Alex Barker and Tavis Aksamit ran the ball well and helped control the clock. In the end, it wasn’t our best game, but we came away with the win.”
The Eagles host Newcastle Friday at 6 p.m.
Lady Eagle volleyball drops away matches
DAYTON — Tongue River volleyball lost all three sets at Burlington Saturday. The Lady Eagles played a pair of competitive sets, but lost 25-20, 25-15, 25-23. Tongue River hosts Big Horn this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Keller places top three in golf state championships
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School golf teams competed at the 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright. The boys team came in fourth place out of six teams. Junior Braxton Tremain led the Eagles in fourth place. He scored an 83 in round one and 84 in round two. Liam O’Harra placed 14th out of 37 golfers. The Lady Eagles placed third out of four teams. Anna Keller’s goal was to place in the top three and that’s exactly what she did by coming in third place. Keller golfed a 105 in round one, and then had a 96 in round two.
AC volleyball downed at home
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team lost Saturday’s home game against Hulett. The Lady Panthers fell in three matches 25-10, 25-17, 25-9. Arvada-Clearmont hosts Rock River and Ten Sleep this Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Broncs tennis compete at regionals
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams competed at the regional tournament at Powell Friday and Saturday.
The girls team placed second out of eight teams, only trailing Kelly Walsh.
The boys team came in third place, behind Jackson and Cody. Sheridan’s Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek came in first in boys No. 1 doubles.
Lady Broncs Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki were first in girls No. 1 doubles.