Broncs take first, Lady Broncs take second at Queen City Classic
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs track and field team took first place at the Queen City Classic track and field meet in Spearfish on Friday while the Lady Broncs took second to Rapid City Stevens.
“We had some really great performances,” coach Taylor Kelting said. “The kids overall got a lot better today. It was a great competition.”
In a day full of impressive performances, Texas Tanner stood out with a discus throw of 199 feet, 9 inches, the second-highest mark in the country, Kelting said.
The Broncs took first place in eight events. Carter McComb took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.87 seconds. Reese Charest took first place in the 800-meter with a time of two minutes and 1.65 seconds. Austin Akers took first in the 1,600-meter with a time of four minutes and 29.29 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Carl Askins, Dominic Kaszas, Ryan Karajanis and Carter McComb took first place with a time of 42.97 seconds. The 4x400-meter relay team of Askins, Patrick Aasby, Charest and Nathan Fitzpatrick took first place with a time of three minutes and 29.62 seconds.
Tanner won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet and 11 inches. Karajanis won the pole vault with a vault of 15 feet.
The Lady Broncs took first place in four events. Addie Pendergast took first in the 100-meter with a time of 12.16 seconds, and she also won the 800-meter with a time of two minutes and 19.52 seconds.
Pendergast, Averi Sullivan and Maggie Turpin won the 4x400 event with a time of four minutes and 10.19 seconds. Preslee Moser won the high jump with a distance of five feet, four inches.
The Broncs’ track and field teams compete at the Billings Invitational track meet on April 14.
Broncs, Lady Broncs golf boast strong performances in first tournament
SHERIDAN — Both the Broncs and Lady Broncs golf teams were the top-performing teams in their first tournament of the season in Worland Friday.
With 236 points, the girls team was the top performer of three teams at the tournament. Samantha Spielman took first place with a score of 73 and Katie Jorgenson took third with a score of 78. Gabi Wright took fourth with a score of 85 and Shelbi Gardner took sixth with a score of 95.
With 315 points, the boys team was the top performer of 10 teams at the tournament, coach Kaelee Saner said. Brock Owings tied for second place with a score of 75 while Sean and Alex Sanders tied for sixth with a score of 78.
“Today was a great first tournament,” Saner said. “They had a positive attitude and followed a tough hole with a birdie or par. We are very pleased with how they played today after two short practices with the weather we had this last week. This was an extraordinary way to start our season, and we will continue to work on our short game to improve over the season. We are so proud of their effort today and can’t wait to continue to watch them grow.”
Sheridan plays in Douglas on April 14.
Broncs, Lady Broncs beat Cheyenne Central
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs soccer team won 2-0 against Cheyenne Central Friday.
Dane Steel scored the first goal with Frank Sinclair on the assist. Reed Rabon scored the second goal with Colson Coon on the assist.
“The boys played their tails off,” coach Scott Soderstrom said. “I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Broncs also beat Cheyenne Central 2-1. Coach Kevin Rizer did not respond to requests for comment.
The Sheridan boys next compete at Cheyenne East Saturday at noon while the girls face Cheyenne East at home at the same time.
Broncs tennis has strong start to season
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs boys tennis team had a strong start to its season Friday, winning five of eight singles competitions and two of four doubles matchups against Spearfish, for a final score of 7-5.
“It was a good first match of the season for the experienced players and a good first match ever for the Sheridan beginners,” coach Bob Faurot said.
In singles, Luke Lawson defeated Bridger Meyer in two sets (6-3, 6-3); Jake Woodrow defeated Lucas Rodger in two sets (6-0, 6-2); Peter LaRosa defeated Leo Isburg in two sets (6-1, 6-0); Dylan Thunder defeated Dennis Crandall in two sets (7-5, 6-2); and Luca Sinclair defeated Micah Bird in two sets (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Woodrow and Lawson defeated Meyer and Rodger in two sets (6-1, 6-2) and Thunder and Sinclair defeated Crandall and Bird in two sets (6-0, 6-0).
Broncs tennis next competes at the Hardin Invite on April 14.