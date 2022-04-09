Today

Cloudy. Gusty winds this morning. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.