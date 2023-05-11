Races at Sheridan Speedway
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway was busy with races Sunday.
Eli Davidson won a 10-lap quarter midget feature race and Dylan Gammel won the 15-lap equivalent. Brady Lorenz won a hotly contested 20-lap sport compact feature. Dean Larson took first place in the 10-lap modular four feature. Tony Leiker won the 20-lap modular race, and Byran Bettcher took first in the 15-lap feature. Jeremy Castro took first in the 12-lap street stock feature.
The races at the Sheridan Speedway resume Sunday at 5 p.m.