SHS tennis blanks Torrington
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams were faultless at Torrington Tuesday.
The boys and girls teams combined for 10-0 in their games.
The boys team also defeated Cheyenne South Tuesday, winning 4-1. The Broncs received wins from Sean Brown, Aaron Bujans/Ben Bujans, Landis Zebroski/Shaw Walker, Cody Moeller/Bridger and Carter Gray/Peter Jost. The Lady Broncs didn’t play South, as they didn’t have a varsity team.
The Broncs host Powell and Cody Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.
Lady Bronc golfers place second
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf teams completed an invitational at Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Broncs finished in second place behind Wheatland. The girls were led by Shelbi Gardner with 166 strokes in two days. Camryn Wagner placed fifth with 172. Chloe Jorgenson finished ninth with 184.
The boys team placed fifth. Garrett Spielman led the Broncs with 148 strokes which was good for fourth place. Eli Lowe was behind in 20th place.